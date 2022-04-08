Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 7) announced that it will narrow the scope of contact tracing to reduce the number of people undergoing quarantine and lessen school closures as Taiwan phases out its zero COVID strategy.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that Taiwan is transitioning from a zero COVID strategy to coexistence with the virus. Chen pledged the pace of opening up the country would not stop, but effective measures such as "targeted harm reduction" must be carried out to bring Taiwan in line with international standards.

Chen explained that contact tracing will be simplified from searching for the original source to "harm reduction." The list of contacts of an infected person will be reduced from people who they had come into contact with over the previous 14 days to the past three days.

In addition, whereas in the past, contacts with two or three degrees of separation had been listed, the focus will now be only on "close contacts."

The new system will greatly reduce the number of people in quarantine and mainly targets "close contacts" such as "family members in the same home, colleagues, and fellow diners," said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

He said this means that people will be less likely to be listed as contacts if they happen to visit a restaurant at the same time as a confirmed case. However, Chuang said that text messages will still be sent to people who may have come in contact with confirmed cases.

Chen pointed out that people who use the same entrance and exit as confirmed cases in tight quarters, such as in a shared bathroom or private room, are more likely to become infected, and therefore such persons will be listed as contacts. Chen said that as the intensity of contact tracing decreases, the use of rapid antigen and nucleic acid tests should be increased.

The CECC head noted the latest wave of cases has caused many schools to suspend classes. Unlike previous CECC policy, which attached great importance to containment, Chen said that the new focus would be "harm reduction," and therefore classes should not be suspended due to a few cases with mild symptoms.

He added discussions are underway with the Ministry of Education on easing the regulations over COVID cases and the details are to be finalized next week.