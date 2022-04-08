Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrived in Taiwan on Thursday morning (April 7) as part of a tour of the region, which also includes India and Japan.

Gelsinger will not only meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), but also Umimicron, a printed circuit board maker, according to a UDN report. The meeting with Umimicron is reportedly due to increasing demand for Ajinomoto build-up film which provides electrical insulation for circuit board substrates.

Intel is not expected to make major announcements during the trip and the finer details of Gelsinger’s itinerary have not been made public, per Bloomberg.

Gelsinger last visited Taiwan in December, when he met with TSMC’s management in what many analysts believed was an attempt to finalize orders for the firm’s 3 nm process.