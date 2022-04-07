All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 72 26 35 11 63 200 255 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 71 46 17 8 100 237 171 N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.