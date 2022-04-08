Alexa
Taiwan car racer 'Boss Liao' breaks Chinese speed record

Liao Chih-hsien breaks Chinese TikToker's 400-meter record with time of 8.72 seconds

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 11:04
Liao Chih-hsien's modified Audi TTRS.

Liao Chih-hsien's modified Audi TTRS.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car modified by a Taiwanese racing enthusiast on Wednesday (April 6) broke a Chinese speed record set by a TikTok star as part of a cross-strait rivalry.

Liao Chih-hsien (廖志賢), Taiwan's "Godfather of Racing," who goes by the moniker "Boss Liao," took offense to a claim by Chinese TikToker HG杰爺 (Jenny Turtle) that Taiwan does not have any fast cars. Liao, who owns an auto parts business, spent NT$5 million (US$172,000) to modify an Audi TTRS and break the TikToker's 400-meter sprint record of 8.93 seconds, the fastest time in China.

On Wednesday, professional driver Kuo Kuo-hin (郭國信) took the wheel of Liao's modified Audi on Huangang North Road in Taichung City's Qingshui District and took three tries at breaking the record. On the first run, Kuo clocked 8.91 seconds, followed by a time of 8.72 seconds, and a mark of 8.78 seconds on the third run, according to Liao.

At 8.72 seconds, the second run broke Jenny Turtle's record of 8.93 seconds, marking the fastest time for the 400-meter sprint in China. However, it fell short of the Asian record of 8.62 seconds, prompting Liao to vow that his team will attempt to break the Asian record in the next couple of months.

Liao called on Jenny Turtle to donate 1 million yuan (NT$4.5 million) to the Red Cross as agreed. However, the TikToker has refused to recognize the sprint times by Liao's car.

Liao gives thumbs up. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2022-04-08 16:19 GMT+08:00

