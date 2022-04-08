Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guardians trade OF Zimmer to Blue Jays for RHP Castro

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/08 08:37
FILE - Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches an RBI sacrifice fly during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Roya...
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Castro delivers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on J...

FILE - Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches an RBI sacrifice fly during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Roya...

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Castro delivers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on J...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Zimmer ran out of chances and time with the Guardians.

Cleveland traded the oft-injured outfielder to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday for reliever Anthony Castro.

The teams announced the deal shortly after Cleveland lost its season opener — and first game as the Guardians — 3-1 at Kansas City.

Zimmer has been a tantalizing talent since coming up with the Guardians in 2017. However, the rangy, 6-foot-5 Zimmer hasn't been able to stay healthy since showing so much promise early in his career.

The 29-year-old missed most of three seasons with an assortment of injuries and surgeries before coming back in 2021 and playing in 99 games — his most since '17. Zimmer batted .237 with eight homers and 35 RBIs last season.

He was one several players who competed for one of the Guardians' open corner outfield positions, but he was beaten out by rookie Steven Kwan. Cleveland decided to move Zimmer for pitching depth.

Zimmer had spent his entire career with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The 26-year-old Castro has been with Toronto and Detroit. He split last season between Triple-A Buffalo and Toronto, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and one save in 25 games.

The Venezuelan, who has one minor league option remaining, began his career in the Tigers' system in 2012. He opened the season on Buffalo's Triple-A roster and will be added to Cleveland's active roster Saturday in Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-08 16:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world