4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF aircraft

  294
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 09:26
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (April 7), marking the sixth day of intrusions this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew along the southern portion of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 12 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including eight fighter jets and four spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese Y-9 EW plane. (MND photo)
Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on April 7. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

