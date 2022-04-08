Neuron Digital Group, a joint venture between Arup and Venturous Group to redefine and digitalise the built environment, is launched and fully operational

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 April 2022 - Arup, a leading global built environment consultant, and Venturous Group, China's first Citytech™ Group, have jointly launched Neuron Digital Group ("Neuron") in a quest to make buildings smarter. Neuron will leverage the power of data and technology to decarbonise building assets and facilitate the transformation towards digital property management.









Buildings are one of the least digitalised sectors in the world. They use 30% of the world's energy and contribute 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. With the unique domain knowledge and competencies of Arup and Venturous Group, Neuron is in the best position to develop a powerful technology platform for smart and sustainable buildings.



Originally incubated by Arup, utilising its world-leading domain knowledge in the built environment, Neuron embraces data technology to serve modern-day buildings, including energy management, tenant wellness and satisfaction, automation and indoor air quality. It will also help reduce maintenance costs and equipment downtime, and optimise asset management. The Neuron solutions have been implemented in different projects in Asia, resulting in a significant improvement in building energy and operation efficiency. With Venturous Group's capital, strategy and technology capabilities, Neuron will further develop into a cloud-based integrated technology platform with Digital Twin, AI and big data capabilities that will meet the needs of building owners, operators and users.



Dr. Andy Lee, Co-Chairman of Neuron and East Asia Chief Operating Officer of Arup, said: "Neuron is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to a sustainable future. It offers a systematic approach to decarbonising the built environment by unlocking the potential of data and technology. With this joint venture, we aim to scale up the accessibility and usability of Neuron via cloud platforms, facilitating the industry to accelerate the journey to net zero."



Mr. Benson Tam, Co-Chairman of Neuron and Founder & Chairman of Venturous Group, said: "Neuron is proudly a 'child of Hong Kong'. We are so excited to launch it here. Neuron is an infrastructure key to Smart Cities, which is at the core of our firm's mission. At Venturous Group we not only invest, but also build and operate Citytech. Neuron is a perfect example of what we can achieve together with best-in-class, long-term strategic partners such as Arup."



Headquartered in Hong Kong, Neuron is already serving several prominent clients in the local market. With a global reach, Neuron has won numerous domestic as well as international innovation and environmental awards to date. Neuron will continue to work in close collaboration with Arup to broaden its service offerings for the built environment, both in breadth and depth. The company also has plans to expand from its research and development base in Hong Kong and establish operating hubs in mainland China and other key leading Smart Cities in the region.



On a final note, Mr. Thomas Pang, the acting CEO of Neuron, added: "At Neuron, we are thrilled by the launch and optimistic about our future. Apart from the support from Arup and Venturous Group, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by our clients and business partners."





About Neuron Digital Group

Neuron Digital Group is a technology company that focuses on the development and application of the best available technologies for the built environment with an emphasis on efficiency, sustainability and ESG principles. The Neuron platform is the future technology infrastructure that makes buildings smart by using a powerful digital brain and an open platform for integration.



https://www.neuroncloud.ai



About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of 16,000 designers, advisors and experts working across 140 countries. Founded to be both humane and excellent, we collaborate with our clients and partners using imagination, technology and rigour to shape a better world.



https://www.arup.com/



About Venturous Group

Venturous Group is China's first Citytech™ Group. Powering Smart City economies, it is an investor, business builder and operator of Smart Citytech infrastructure companies. Creating value by transforming the future of city living, Venturous leverages the latest deep Citytech, strategic partnerships and digital transformation to make cities more liveable, sustainable and productive, in China and beyond.



https://www.venturousgroup.com/



