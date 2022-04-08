AP PHOTOS on Day 43: Gathering the dead, clutching to life

A body lies by the swimming pool of a home for the elderly in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A body lies by the swimming pool of a home for the elderly in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukrain... Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ludmina Starodubets, 71, arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attack... Ludmina Starodubets, 71, arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian army two days ago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, 2022... Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A man poses for the picture wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in... A man poses for the picture wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

People wait to receive humanitarian aid in a school yard in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) People wait to receive humanitarian aid in a school yard in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav embrace prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Phot... Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav embrace prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Bodies retrieved by municipal workers from the town are placed on the ground at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim... Bodies retrieved by municipal workers from the town are placed on the ground at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Oksana Gavrielutca 41, from left, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they fled from Snigiriovka villag... Oksana Gavrielutca 41, from left, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they fled from Snigiriovka village, in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

At a home in Bucha, from where Russian soldiers recently retreated, municipal workers remove a dead body. In a school yard in Chernihiv, a boy clutching a loaf of bread is part of a crowd receiving humanitarian aid. And at a training camp near Kharkiv, a soldier practices rappelling down a wall.

Across Ukraine, people are grappling with the realities of Russia’s brutal invasion -- tending to the deceased, feeding the hungry and preparing for the next phase of a war that shows no sign of letting up.

Russian troops retreating from cities surrounding Kyiv left behind crushed buildings, destroyed cars and starving families — images that helped explain Ukrainian leaders’ desperate pleas for more Western help to halt Moscow’s next offensive.

Amid all the despair, though, there were signs of hope for the future: At a park in Kyiv, a female soldier with a rifle slung across her back wore fatigues and a crown of white roses as she nuzzled another soldier who would soon become her husband.

This gallery contains graphic content.