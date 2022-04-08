Alexa
AP PHOTOS on Day 43: Gathering the dead, clutching to life

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/08 07:21
Oksana Gavrielutca 41, from left, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they fled from Snigiriovka villag...
Bodies retrieved by municipal workers from the town are placed on the ground at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim...
Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav embrace prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Phot...
A car moves along a street past damaged houses in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
People wait to receive humanitarian aid in a school yard in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A man poses for the picture wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in...
Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, 2022...
Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Ludmina Starodubets, 71, arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attack...
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a training session in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
A man walks past a building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukrain...
A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A body lies by the swimming pool of a home for the elderly in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a tram, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

At a home in Bucha, from where Russian soldiers recently retreated, municipal workers remove a dead body. In a school yard in Chernihiv, a boy clutching a loaf of bread is part of a crowd receiving humanitarian aid. And at a training camp near Kharkiv, a soldier practices rappelling down a wall.

Across Ukraine, people are grappling with the realities of Russia’s brutal invasion -- tending to the deceased, feeding the hungry and preparing for the next phase of a war that shows no sign of letting up.

Russian troops retreating from cities surrounding Kyiv left behind crushed buildings, destroyed cars and starving families — images that helped explain Ukrainian leaders’ desperate pleas for more Western help to halt Moscow’s next offensive.

Amid all the despair, though, there were signs of hope for the future: At a park in Kyiv, a female soldier with a rifle slung across her back wore fatigues and a crown of white roses as she nuzzled another soldier who would soon become her husband.

This gallery contains graphic content.