Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzaga's Drew Timme announces he'll declare for NBA draft

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 07:09
Gonzaga's Drew Timme announces he'll declare for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft Thursday, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent.

Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

“The dream has always been to play professionally. After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft,” Timme wrote in his announcement on social media.

The question at the next level will be Timme’s role. At 6-foot-10, Timme has primarily played on the interior in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and attempted just 52 3-pointers in his college career.

Timme started to emerge as a potential force late in his freshman season, but broke out during the 2020-21 season when Gonzaga reached the national championship game before losing to Baylor. Timme averaged 19 points and seven rebounds during his sophomore season.

Timme is likely to be one of several departures for the Bulldogs after being knocked out in the round of 16 in the NCAAs. Freshman Chet Holmgren is a likely top five pick in the NBA draft and expected to declare. Gonzaga is also expected to lose guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-08 16:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world