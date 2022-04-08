Alexa
Suspect in Indiana gas station shooting charged with murder

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 06:46
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said Thursday.

Floyd County Superior Court issued a warrant charging Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New Albany, with the new charges in addition to earlier charges of kidnapping and robbery, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.

Douglass was extradited from Kentucky on Wednesday and is currently in the Floyd County Jail, Huls said.

Douglass on Monday alleged killed his wife and a customer in the parking lot of a New Albany gas station, Huls said.

Douglass was arrested Monday morning after police opened fire at the SUV he was driving in New Albany, located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, Huls said. A kidnapping victim fell from the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.

Both Cherok Douglass and the kidnapping victim were taken to a hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandee Kay Douglass, 38, and Lorin M. Yelle, 43, of Louisville, were killed.

Detectives do not believe there was any connection between Yelle and Cherok or Brandee Douglass, Huls said. They believe Yelle was a customer at the gas station and was shot after leaving the store and walking to his vehicle, Huls said.

The name of the woman Cherok Douglass allegedly kidnapped has not been released.

Updated : 2022-04-08 16:13 GMT+08:00

