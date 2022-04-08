Alexa
76ers' Thybulle listed as 'ineligible' for game in Toronto

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 06:15
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, W...

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as ‘ineligible to play’ on the official NBA injury report for the 76ers' game Thursday night at Toronto.

Thybulle, a defensive specialist, has not said publicly whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes.

As things stand, fourth-place Philadelphia and fifth-place Toronto would meet in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Thybulle in doubt for playoff games in Toronto. Each team has three regular-season games remaining.

“We don’t know who we’re playing yet, so we’ll just handle that when it comes,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league has “no choice” but to comply with Canada’s entry rules.

Thybulle, who is in his third season, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Rivers said Danny Green would likely start in Thybulle’s place against Toronto.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

