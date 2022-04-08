Blue Devils add Schrage as special assistant to Scheyer

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tourna... Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Duke has hired former Elon head coach and Blue Devils staffer Mike Schrage to work as special assistant to new coach Jon Scheyer.

The school announced the move Thursday. Schrage had resigned at Elon on Monday after three seasons. His hiring brings more than two decades of experience to aid Scheyer, a first-time head coach.

That includes nine seasons under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, overlapping Scheyer's first two seasons as a Duke player from 2006-08.

“I’ve been lucky to know and trust Mike implicitly since my playing days when he was Duke’s director of basketball operations,” Scheyer said in a statement. “He will have an immediate impact on our team strategy and organization.”

Schrage graduated from Indiana and spent four years as a student assistant under Bobby Knight. His experience includes eight seasons as an assistant under Johnny Dawkins at Stanford and two seasons as an assistant under Ohio State's Chris Holtmann.

Schrage left the Buckeyes in 2019 for Elon, where he went 33-52 in three seasons.

“I loved being a head coach and especially at Elon, but this was an opportunity I felt I could not pass up,” Schrage said in a statement.

Scheyer still must hire two assistant coaches, one for his own previous position and one for Louisville-bound Nolan Smith.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25