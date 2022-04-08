Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason

Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson, right, fights for control of the ball with Detroit Pistons' Killian Hayes during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson, right, fights for control of the ball with Detroit Pistons' Killian Hayes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson on Thursday, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason.

The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards' two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason. The second-round pick has become a regular part of the rotation.

Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday. They will need to emerge from that to earn one of the final two seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

