New franchise Lucknow beats Delhi to register 3rd win in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Quinton de Kock powered Lucknow Super Giants to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday with his second half century in this year's Indian Premier League.

The South African hit nine fours and two sixes in his 80 runs off 52 balls. Lucknow finished on 155-4 in 19.4 overs with 22-year-old batter Ayush Badoni slamming a winning six over extra cover against Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 2-22 and helped to restrict Delhi to 149-3. Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 61 off 34 balls before top-edging off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham to de Kock in the eighth over.

“We just like to know what to chase,” Lucknow skipper Lokesh Rahul said. “Dew factor does play on the minds of teams and everyone chooses to bowl first because of that. Today, there was a lot of dew and I think everyone likes chasing.”

Lucknow, one of the two new IPL franchises this year, has made an early mark with its third successive win and has six points after losing the opening game against another debutant, Gujarat Titans, by five wickets.

Delhi has two points from three games after its second successive loss in the tournament.

De Kock, who scored 61 in Lucknow’s last win over Chennai Super Kings, and Rahul (24) provided Lucknow with a solid platform of 73 runs. South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was smashed for 19 runs off his first over.

With bowlers finding it difficult to grip the wet ball because of dew, Nortje was taken out of the attack when he bowled his second beamer in his return spell. He conceded 35 runs off his 14 balls.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed Nortje’s over and had de Kock caught at short third man off a miscued cover drive but not before the left-hander had smashed the spinner for two successive boundaries.

Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Thakur clamped down on Lucknow’s chase, but Badoni hit Mustafizur for a four to level the score before sealing the match with a big six.

Bishnoi’s brilliant bowling didn’t allow Delhi to capitalize on Shaw’s blistering start. Captain Rishabh Pant made 39 not out off 36 balls and Safaraz Khan scored 36 off 28 as Delhi scored only 76 runs in the second half of its innings.

“Obviously when the dew is like that you can’t complain, but as a batting unit we were 10-15 runs short,” Pant said. “We just wanted to give our 100% till the last ball of the 40th over … but the game changed in the middle overs.”

