Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rights group: Greece used migrants to expel asylum seekers

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 02:17
Rights group: Greece used migrants to expel asylum seekers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused authorities in Greece of allegedly using migrants to help carry out summary, illegal deportations of asylum seekers at the country's border before they are able to register their claims.

The New York-based rights group based the allegation on interviews with Afghan migrants who said they had been subjected to illegal pushbacks over the River Evros which forms part of the border between Greece and Turkey.

“Sixteen of those interviewed said the boats taking them back to Turkey were piloted by men who spoke Arabic or the South Asian languages common among migrants,” a 23-page report from HRW said.

“They said most of these men wore black or commando-like uniforms and used balaclavas to cover their faces.”

Greece’s government flatly denied the claims, maintaining they had been based on the “blanket acceptance” of allegations made in telephone interviews without any further investigation.

“The descriptions of actions carried out by foreign nationals at the border, to the extent that they may be accurate, would reveal rivalry and hostility between smuggling gangs,” a joint statement issued by the ministries of public order and migration affairs said.

Greece has been repeatedly accused by rights groups and migrants —as well as neighboring Turkey — of illegally sending back asylum seekers before they can file their claims. Athens has denied the accusations.

Last month, Greece’s independent authority for transparency said it found no basis for claims of illegal deportations made by a migrant advocacy group. The country’s ombudsman last year, however, said that national authorities had failed to appropriately respond to “persistent allegations” of illegal deportations made by rights groups and migrants themselves. ___ Full AP coverage of migration: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Updated : 2022-04-08 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ