Thursday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $1,000,000 Surface: Green clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Jessica Pegula (6), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).