Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, April 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 13

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, April 14

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 15

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.