UFC star Conor McGregor charged with 6 driving offences

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 00:01
DUBLIN (AP) — UFC fighter Conor McGregor appeared in a court in Dublin on Thursday charged with six driving offenses.

The biggest star in mixed martial arts was stopped by police as he was driving his Bentley in west Dublin on March 22.

McGregor was accused of two counts of dangerous driving, as well as driving without insurance and a license and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or license.

McGregor did not speak during the court appearance. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

McGregor’s solicitor, Michael Staines, told the court that McGregor's license and insurance were shown to police on Thursday.

McGregor was bailed and will appear at the same court on June 23.

McGregor hasn't fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Speaking to media outside the court, McGregor said he was looking forward to “going straight back" into training.

Asked if he has an opponent in mind, McGregor said: “We will see what happens. Taking it day by day. The leg is getting better every day and I am happy with that.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-08 05:43 GMT+08:00

