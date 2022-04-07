NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 m-Carolina 70 45 17 8 98 232 168 a-Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 m-N.Y. Rangers 71 45 20 6 96 217 186 a-Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 m-Pittsburgh 71 41 20 10 92 237 194 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 71 33 32 6 72 229 265 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 71 26 34 11 63 197 250 Ottawa 69 26 37 6 58 187 224 Philadelphia 70 22 37 11 55 181 250 New Jersey 70 24 40 6 54 214 261 Montreal 70 19 40 11 49 181 268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 p-Calgary 70 42 19 9 93 245 175 c-Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 c-St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 p-Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 p-Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Nashville 69 40 25 4 84 230 201 Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 71 33 28 10 76 203 203 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Seattle 70 22 42 6 50 183 246 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.