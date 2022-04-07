All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
No games scheduled
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
No games scheduled
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.