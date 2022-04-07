Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Avalanche in northern Norway kills 3 members of skiing group

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 22:29
Avalanche in northern Norway kills 3 members of skiing group

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An avalanche in northern Norway Thursday killed three people, police said. Another six members of the same skiing group were unhurt.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the three victims were quickly found because they wore avalanche detectors, but were declared dead on the spot. Their identities and nationalities were not immediately available.

The avalanche occurred near the Kavringtinden mountain, east of the city of Tromsoe, from where air ambulances were sent to the scene. The area is north of the Arctic Circle.

The avalanche forecast for the area was high Thursday, according to the Norwegian Water resources and Energy Directorate.

Updated : 2022-04-08 05:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world