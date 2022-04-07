THROUGH APRIL 6
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|48
|2837
|98
|2.07
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|2658
|95
|2.14
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|56
|3327
|121
|2.18
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|76
|2.29
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|2.30
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|34
|1979
|78
|2.36
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|55
|3239
|129
|2.39
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|2.39
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|49
|2773
|111
|2.40
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|55
|3310
|136
|2.47
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2253
|93
|2.48
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|14
|796
|33
|2.49
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|23
|1246
|53
|2.55
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|58
|3439
|147
|2.56
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|36
|1984
|86
|2.60
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|35
|2008
|88
|2.63
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|57
|3297
|146
|2.66
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|38
|2257
|100
|2.66
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|34
|2002
|90
|2.70
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|55
|3310
|35
|16
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|58
|3439
|34
|21
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|56
|3327
|33
|14
|8
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|55
|3239
|33
|16
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|48
|2837
|33
|12
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|49
|2773
|33
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|46
|2630
|33
|6
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|2658
|32
|10
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|57
|3297
|29
|20
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|43
|2501
|28
|12
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|43
|2431
|26
|9
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3511
|25
|25
|9
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|40
|2319
|25
|10
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2253
|25
|12
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|49
|2722
|23
|18
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|49
|2861
|22
|22
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|22
|14
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|40
|2349
|22
|16
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|35
|2008
|22
|9
|2
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|34
|1979
|21
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|2658
|95
|1329
|.933
|32
|10
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|1229
|.927
|22
|14
|7
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|48
|2837
|98
|1224
|.926
|33
|12
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|49
|2773
|111
|1362
|.925
|33
|9
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|56
|3327
|121
|1475
|.924
|33
|14
|8
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|34
|1979
|78
|947
|.924
|21
|6
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|58
|3439
|147
|1716
|.921
|34
|21
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|23
|1246
|53
|610
|.920
|10
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|55
|3239
|129
|1477
|.920
|33
|16
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|37
|2027
|92
|1039
|.919
|17
|14
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|76
|852
|.918
|20
|10
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|1553
|71
|794
|.918
|9
|14
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|57
|3297
|146
|1609
|.917
|29
|20
|6
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|516
|.917
|11
|4
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|55
|3310
|136
|1488
|.916
|35
|16
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2253
|93
|1008
|.916
|25
|12
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|42
|2314
|106
|1145
|.915
|18
|15
|7
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|43
|2431
|110
|1154
|.913
|26
|9
|5
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3511
|170
|1767
|.912
|25
|25
|9
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|56
|3327
|9
|33
|14
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|6
|22
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|49
|2773
|5
|33
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3511
|4
|25
|25
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|55
|3239
|4
|33
|16
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|49
|2861
|4
|22
|22
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|48
|2837
|4
|33
|12
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|43
|2431
|4
|26
|9
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|58
|3439
|3
|34
|21
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|2658
|3
|32
|10
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|46
|2630
|3
|33
|6
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|34
|2002
|3
|20
|12
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|3
|20
|10
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|36
|1984
|3
|17
|11
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|37
|1971
|3
|20
|9
|4
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|23
|1246
|3
|10
|7
|2