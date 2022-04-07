All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 29-6-0 20-9-6 14-2-2 Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 25-7-2 20-12-4 12-6-1 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 22-11-2 22-10-3 14-5-1 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 21-7-5 22-13-2 12-7-2 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 18-13-6 10-21-3 7-11-3 Buffalo 71 26 34 11 63 197 250 14-17-6 12-17-5 7-11-4 Ottawa 69 26 37 6 58 187 224 13-19-3 13-18-3 8-11-2 Montreal 70 19 40 11 49 181 268 10-20-4 9-20-7 8-11-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 70 45 17 8 98 232 168 25-6-4 20-11-4 12-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 71 45 20 6 96 217 186 22-7-4 23-13-2 12-7-1 Pittsburgh 71 41 20 10 92 237 194 19-11-5 22-9-5 12-6-2 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 17-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 18-13-4 14-15-5 11-6-2 Columbus 71 33 32 6 72 229 265 18-14-4 15-18-2 9-15-0 Philadelphia 70 22 37 11 55 181 250 13-17-6 9-20-5 6-12-4 New Jersey 70 24 40 6 54 214 261 16-16-4 8-24-2 9-13-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 28-4-3 22-10-3 13-5-3 Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 24-7-2 19-14-3 10-9-1 St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 23-9-4 17-11-6 13-5-3 Nashville 69 40 25 4 84 230 201 22-11-0 18-14-4 14-6-1 Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 22-9-1 18-17-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 19-15-2 14-13-8 13-6-5 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 11-17-6 13-18-5 4-13-6 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254 10-23-1 12-20-4 7-12-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 70 42 19 9 93 245 175 21-8-7 21-11-2 12-7-2 Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 23-12-0 18-13-5 17-5-0 Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 18-15-4 20-9-6 9-9-3 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 20-14-3 19-15-1 15-6-1 Vancouver 71 33 28 10 76 203 203 14-14-6 19-14-4 9-5-6 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 16-17-5 12-15-7 10-10-3 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 16-15-5 13-16-4 8-8-4 Seattle 70 22 42 6 50 183 246 12-20-3 10-22-3 5-16-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.