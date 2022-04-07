All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|70
|49
|15
|6
|104
|294
|210
|29-6-0
|20-9-6
|14-2-2
|Toronto
|70
|45
|19
|6
|96
|270
|216
|25-7-2
|20-12-4
|12-6-1
|Boston
|70
|44
|21
|5
|93
|223
|190
|22-11-2
|22-10-3
|14-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|20
|7
|93
|233
|202
|21-7-5
|22-13-2
|12-7-2
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|18-13-6
|10-21-3
|7-11-3
|Buffalo
|71
|26
|34
|11
|63
|197
|250
|14-17-6
|12-17-5
|7-11-4
|Ottawa
|69
|26
|37
|6
|58
|187
|224
|13-19-3
|13-18-3
|8-11-2
|Montreal
|70
|19
|40
|11
|49
|181
|268
|10-20-4
|9-20-7
|8-11-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|70
|45
|17
|8
|98
|232
|168
|25-6-4
|20-11-4
|12-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|71
|45
|20
|6
|96
|217
|186
|22-7-4
|23-13-2
|12-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|237
|194
|19-11-5
|22-9-5
|12-6-2
|Washington
|70
|38
|22
|10
|86
|230
|205
|17-15-5
|21-7-5
|14-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|192
|189
|18-13-4
|14-15-5
|11-6-2
|Columbus
|71
|33
|32
|6
|72
|229
|265
|18-14-4
|15-18-2
|9-15-0
|Philadelphia
|70
|22
|37
|11
|55
|181
|250
|13-17-6
|9-20-5
|6-12-4
|New Jersey
|70
|24
|40
|6
|54
|214
|261
|16-16-4
|8-24-2
|9-13-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|70
|50
|14
|6
|106
|268
|193
|28-4-3
|22-10-3
|13-5-3
|Minnesota
|69
|43
|21
|5
|91
|254
|215
|24-7-2
|19-14-3
|10-9-1
|St. Louis
|70
|40
|20
|10
|90
|254
|203
|23-9-4
|17-11-6
|13-5-3
|Nashville
|69
|40
|25
|4
|84
|230
|201
|22-11-0
|18-14-4
|14-6-1
|Dallas
|69
|40
|26
|3
|83
|204
|206
|22-9-1
|18-17-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|71
|33
|28
|10
|76
|218
|222
|19-15-2
|14-13-8
|13-6-5
|Chicago
|70
|24
|35
|11
|59
|188
|247
|11-17-6
|13-18-5
|4-13-6
|Arizona
|70
|22
|43
|5
|49
|177
|254
|10-23-1
|12-20-4
|7-12-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|70
|42
|19
|9
|93
|245
|175
|21-8-7
|21-11-2
|12-7-2
|Edmonton
|71
|41
|25
|5
|87
|251
|226
|23-12-0
|18-13-5
|17-5-0
|Los Angeles
|72
|38
|24
|10
|86
|207
|205
|18-15-4
|20-9-6
|9-9-3
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|20-14-3
|19-15-1
|15-6-1
|Vancouver
|71
|33
|28
|10
|76
|203
|203
|14-14-6
|19-14-4
|9-5-6
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|16-17-5
|12-15-7
|10-10-3
|San Jose
|69
|29
|31
|9
|67
|182
|220
|16-15-5
|13-16-4
|8-8-4
|Seattle
|70
|22
|42
|6
|50
|183
|246
|12-20-3
|10-22-3
|5-16-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 4, Seattle 1
Vancouver 5, Vegas 1
Calgary 4, Anaheim 2
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.