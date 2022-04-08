Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, April 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;32;26;Cloudy;31;26;SW;15;81%;38%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;40;24;Sunshine, very hot;40;24;NNE;8;21%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;25;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;W;17;48%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;WSW;12;58%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon t-showers;11;5;A stray shower;9;5;NW;18;66%;60%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;5;-3;Morning flurries;1;-7;NNE;14;49%;52%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;27;19;Not as warm;23;18;SE;18;40%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;11;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-5;WNW;18;67%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;21;E;11;87%;61%;7

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SW;13;50%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;12;Sun and clouds;22;15;SW;9;53%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and very warm;33;17;Breezy and very hot;36;21;ESE;20;17%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;24;Downpours;33;24;SE;8;74%;99%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and some clouds;35;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;11;46%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;ESE;10;39%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;W;20;54%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;W;9;37%;36%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;15;6;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;SSE;8;58%;33%;3

Berlin, Germany;Downpours;13;4;A stray shower;9;2;WSW;21;63%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A little rain;19;11;SE;9;71%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;SW;11;56%;32%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;20;10;A little p.m. rain;15;10;SE;25;45%;97%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Windy;12;4;Mostly cloudy;7;3;NW;8;71%;36%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of rain;11;7;Partly sunny;22;8;WSW;17;58%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;18;8;Cloudy;16;9;SW;10;47%;93%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;28;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;ENE;10;76%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;19;A t-storm around;30;20;N;11;40%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;21;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;WSW;11;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Cooler;30;14;N;21;31%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;SE;23;49%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;32;19;A shower in places;30;19;E;4;58%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Partly sunny;34;28;SSE;12;78%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;7;4;Rain/snow showers;5;1;NW;14;72%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;10;73%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;7;1;A couple of showers;7;1;W;26;65%;86%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;NNE;26;59%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;Sunny and windy;21;6;ENE;33;25%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;SSE;12;62%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;40;24;Hazy sun, very hot;41;25;NW;10;17%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;12;-1;Pleasant and milder;20;6;SW;10;26%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;SSW;16;49%;5%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSE;7;67%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;11;0;A couple of showers;9;-1;WNW;21;63%;92%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;31;15;Very warm;29;13;N;13;29%;60%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;22;13;Nice with some sun;20;13;W;22;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;29;18;SSE;7;54%;9%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;27;17;Mostly cloudy;25;16;SE;14;55%;31%;7

Havana, Cuba;Turning out cloudy;33;24;Not as warm;26;21;N;20;62%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow;4;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;SW;23;84%;92%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSW;11;47%;17%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;E;10;54%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;Breezy;28;22;ENE;25;60%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;39;25;Mostly cloudy;38;25;SSE;9;22%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;NNE;13;24%;2%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;19;9;A morning shower;18;8;SSW;13;81%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few p.m. showers;34;24;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;34;24;SW;11;69%;78%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;SSE;12;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;22;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;11;NNE;12;67%;98%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;27;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNW;8;29%;3%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;39;27;Hot, becoming breezy;38;25;W;22;32%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;A t-storm around;27;16;S;11;61%;42%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;27;Sunny and very warm;42;28;NNE;11;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds, mild;21;7;Cooler, morning rain;14;5;SW;16;75%;79%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NNE;20;57%;74%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;9;64%;68%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;SSW;18;52%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;N;7;75%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;A little p.m. rain;13;4;NNW;10;77%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;13;68%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;21;17;Rather cloudy;21;17;S;11;80%;34%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;17;13;Partly sunny;17;14;WSW;13;60%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, a shower;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;NW;9;65%;73%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;36;18;Hot;34;18;SE;10;24%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Clearing;31;26;SSW;11;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;20;7;Periods of sun;17;9;WSW;13;63%;26%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;33;28;Mostly cloudy;33;29;WSW;11;57%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;8;82%;94%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;9;55%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;Becoming cloudy;23;15;NE;7;62%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;NE;10;47%;67%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;23;Clouds and sun;28;18;NW;15;44%;14%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;15;8;A couple of showers;10;1;WSW;25;78%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;39;27;Variable cloudiness;34;27;ESE;18;62%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;24;16;NE;12;70%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;7;1;Bit of rain, snow;8;2;SSE;4;81%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;8;5;Mostly cloudy;13;4;S;18;71%;86%;2

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;33;29;Hazy sunshine;35;28;SW;13;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;19;50%;41%;10

New York, United States;Rain;11;9;Milder with some sun;17;8;SSW;15;50%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Windy, not as warm;23;11;W;31;55%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and cooler;6;-3;A little p.m. rain;7;-1;W;13;69%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;E;10;47%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-1;Periods of sun;5;-1;NW;16;42%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;9;0;Rain and snow shower;9;1;SSW;11;80%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;E;15;69%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;NW;11;84%;75%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;24;A little a.m. rain;28;23;E;13;84%;81%;3

Paris, France;A downpour, breezy;15;7;Rain, heavy at times;9;3;NW;32;84%;100%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;21;Cooler with a shower;25;15;S;17;64%;91%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;WNW;9;53%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Showers around;32;24;NNE;17;71%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;A shower in places;33;21;S;12;50%;60%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;15;6;A little p.m. rain;12;2;NW;19;47%;96%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;13;0;Sunny and warmer;22;9;SSE;13;49%;64%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;12;Downpours;20;12;SSW;13;75%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NE;10;78%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;13;71%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;2;-2;Cloudy;3;-1;SE;6;46%;36%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;12;6;A couple of showers;10;2;SSW;25;66%;98%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;ESE;12;71%;27%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;8;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;17;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;14;74%;35%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Heavy rain and snow;5;3;A bit of a.m. snow;10;2;S;15;86%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;Not as warm;22;9;WSW;22;57%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;28;19;Humid with a t-storm;28;19;ENE;15;69%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;28;23;Breezy with a shower;29;23;ESE;21;73%;64%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;N;12;80%;88%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunshine and nice;24;11;ESE;11;8%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and nice;25;8;SW;8;37%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;20;A morning shower;30;21;ENE;8;77%;96%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Areas of low clouds;15;9;Cloudy;17;13;WSW;11;73%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;8;Showers/thunderstorm;11;4;SE;24;70%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;15;3;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;SSW;9;49%;49%;7

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;26;13;Cloudy and warm;25;15;SSE;14;57%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;12;75%;61%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;5;Sunshine and warmer;21;6;SW;12;53%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;20;65%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;-4;WSW;17;87%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;19;Showers;22;19;ENE;17;65%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, a p.m. shower;25;18;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;ESE;24;59%;8%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Wet snow in the a.m.;5;4;A couple of showers;9;0;S;21;76%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;NE;11;35%;56%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;11;8;A shower or two;18;10;NW;9;65%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;Increasingly windy;27;20;WNW;31;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;27;21;Mostly cloudy;23;13;WSW;14;64%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;17;10;Sunshine and warmer;22;12;SE;9;56%;33%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;18;9;Plenty of sun;19;11;SSE;16;47%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;11;4;A passing shower;9;3;SW;22;71%;88%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;ESE;7;53%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;21;10;Sunny and warmer;25;11;S;9;47%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;-1;Sunshine and cooler;11;-1;ESE;13;45%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;18;8;Showers around;10;4;W;9;59%;75%;4

Vienna, Austria;Episodes of sunshine;20;10;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;9;SW;15;46%;97%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;E;9;37%;8%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;15;6;A couple of showers;10;1;SSW;24;75%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;17;7;Showers around;11;5;SSW;32;57%;97%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;13;10;Milder;18;12;N;15;70%;27%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;10;54%;58%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Rainy times, cooler;14;5;Rain and drizzle;14;7;NE;6;68%;99%;5

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather