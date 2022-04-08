Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 02:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;32;26;Cloudy;31;26;SW;15;81%;38%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;40;24;Sunshine, very hot;40;24;NNE;8;21%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;25;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;W;17;48%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;WSW;12;58%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon t-showers;11;5;A stray shower;9;5;NW;18;66%;60%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;5;-3;Morning flurries;1;-7;NNE;14;49%;52%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;27;19;Not as warm;23;18;SE;18;40%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;11;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-5;WNW;18;67%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;21;E;11;87%;61%;7

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SW;13;50%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;12;Sun and clouds;22;15;SW;9;53%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and very warm;33;17;Breezy and very hot;36;21;ESE;20;17%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;24;Downpours;33;24;SE;8;74%;99%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and some clouds;35;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;11;46%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;ESE;10;39%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;W;20;54%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;W;9;37%;36%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;15;6;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;SSE;8;58%;33%;3

Berlin, Germany;Downpours;13;4;A stray shower;9;2;WSW;21;63%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A little rain;19;11;SE;9;71%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;SW;11;56%;32%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;20;10;A little p.m. rain;15;10;SE;25;45%;97%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Windy;12;4;Mostly cloudy;7;3;NW;8;71%;36%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of rain;11;7;Partly sunny;22;8;WSW;17;58%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;18;8;Cloudy;16;9;SW;10;47%;93%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;28;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;ENE;10;76%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;19;A t-storm around;30;20;N;11;40%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;21;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;WSW;11;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Cooler;30;14;N;21;31%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;SE;23;49%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;32;19;A shower in places;30;19;E;4;58%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Partly sunny;34;28;SSE;12;78%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;7;4;Rain/snow showers;5;1;NW;14;72%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;10;73%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;7;1;A couple of showers;7;1;W;26;65%;86%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;NNE;26;59%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;Sunny and windy;21;6;ENE;33;25%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;SSE;12;62%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;40;24;Hazy sun, very hot;41;25;NW;10;17%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;12;-1;Pleasant and milder;20;6;SW;10;26%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;SSW;16;49%;5%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSE;7;67%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;11;0;A couple of showers;9;-1;WNW;21;63%;92%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;31;15;Very warm;29;13;N;13;29%;60%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;22;13;Nice with some sun;20;13;W;22;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;29;18;SSE;7;54%;9%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;27;17;Mostly cloudy;25;16;SE;14;55%;31%;7

Havana, Cuba;Turning out cloudy;33;24;Not as warm;26;21;N;20;62%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow;4;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;SW;23;84%;92%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSW;11;47%;17%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;E;10;54%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;Breezy;28;22;ENE;25;60%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;39;25;Mostly cloudy;38;25;SSE;9;22%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;NNE;13;24%;2%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;19;9;A morning shower;18;8;SSW;13;81%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few p.m. showers;34;24;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;34;24;SW;11;69%;78%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;SSE;12;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;22;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;11;NNE;12;67%;98%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;27;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNW;8;29%;3%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;39;27;Hot, becoming breezy;38;25;W;22;32%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;A t-storm around;27;16;S;11;61%;42%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;27;Sunny and very warm;42;28;NNE;11;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds, mild;21;7;Cooler, morning rain;14;5;SW;16;75%;79%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NNE;20;57%;74%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;9;64%;68%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;SSW;18;52%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;N;7;75%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;A little p.m. rain;13;4;NNW;10;77%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;13;68%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;21;17;Rather cloudy;21;17;S;11;80%;34%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;17;13;Partly sunny;17;14;WSW;13;60%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, a shower;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;NW;9;65%;73%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;36;18;Hot;34;18;SE;10;24%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Clearing;31;26;SSW;11;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;20;7;Periods of sun;17;9;WSW;13;63%;26%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;33;28;Mostly cloudy;33;29;WSW;11;57%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;8;82%;94%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;9;55%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;Becoming cloudy;23;15;NE;7;62%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;NE;10;47%;67%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;23;Clouds and sun;28;18;NW;15;44%;14%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;15;8;A couple of showers;10;1;WSW;25;78%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;39;27;Variable cloudiness;34;27;ESE;18;62%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;24;16;NE;12;70%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;7;1;Bit of rain, snow;8;2;SSE;4;81%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;8;5;Mostly cloudy;13;4;S;18;71%;86%;2

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;33;29;Hazy sunshine;35;28;SW;13;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;19;50%;41%;10

New York, United States;Rain;11;9;Milder with some sun;17;8;SSW;15;50%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Windy, not as warm;23;11;W;31;55%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and cooler;6;-3;A little p.m. rain;7;-1;W;13;69%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;E;10;47%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-1;Periods of sun;5;-1;NW;16;42%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;9;0;Rain and snow shower;9;1;SSW;11;80%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;E;15;69%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;NW;11;84%;75%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;24;A little a.m. rain;28;23;E;13;84%;81%;3

Paris, France;A downpour, breezy;15;7;Rain, heavy at times;9;3;NW;32;84%;100%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;21;Cooler with a shower;25;15;S;17;64%;91%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;WNW;9;53%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Showers around;32;24;NNE;17;71%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;A shower in places;33;21;S;12;50%;60%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;15;6;A little p.m. rain;12;2;NW;19;47%;96%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;13;0;Sunny and warmer;22;9;SSE;13;49%;64%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;12;Downpours;20;12;SSW;13;75%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NE;10;78%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;13;71%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;2;-2;Cloudy;3;-1;SE;6;46%;36%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;12;6;A couple of showers;10;2;SSW;25;66%;98%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;ESE;12;71%;27%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;8;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;17;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;14;74%;35%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Heavy rain and snow;5;3;A bit of a.m. snow;10;2;S;15;86%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;Not as warm;22;9;WSW;22;57%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;28;19;Humid with a t-storm;28;19;ENE;15;69%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;28;23;Breezy with a shower;29;23;ESE;21;73%;64%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;N;12;80%;88%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunshine and nice;24;11;ESE;11;8%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and nice;25;8;SW;8;37%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;20;A morning shower;30;21;ENE;8;77%;96%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Areas of low clouds;15;9;Cloudy;17;13;WSW;11;73%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;8;Showers/thunderstorm;11;4;SE;24;70%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;15;3;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;SSW;9;49%;49%;7

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;26;13;Cloudy and warm;25;15;SSE;14;57%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;12;75%;61%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;5;Sunshine and warmer;21;6;SW;12;53%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;20;65%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;-4;WSW;17;87%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;19;Showers;22;19;ENE;17;65%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, a p.m. shower;25;18;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;ESE;24;59%;8%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Wet snow in the a.m.;5;4;A couple of showers;9;0;S;21;76%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;NE;11;35%;56%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;11;8;A shower or two;18;10;NW;9;65%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;Increasingly windy;27;20;WNW;31;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;27;21;Mostly cloudy;23;13;WSW;14;64%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;17;10;Sunshine and warmer;22;12;SE;9;56%;33%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;18;9;Plenty of sun;19;11;SSE;16;47%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;11;4;A passing shower;9;3;SW;22;71%;88%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;ESE;7;53%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;21;10;Sunny and warmer;25;11;S;9;47%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;-1;Sunshine and cooler;11;-1;ESE;13;45%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;18;8;Showers around;10;4;W;9;59%;75%;4

Vienna, Austria;Episodes of sunshine;20;10;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;9;SW;15;46%;97%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;E;9;37%;8%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;15;6;A couple of showers;10;1;SSW;24;75%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;17;7;Showers around;11;5;SSW;32;57%;97%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;13;10;Milder;18;12;N;15;70%;27%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;10;54%;58%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Rainy times, cooler;14;5;Rain and drizzle;14;7;NE;6;68%;99%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-08 05:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world