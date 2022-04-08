Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, April 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;90;79;Cloudy;88;79;SW;10;81%;38%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;103;76;Sunshine, very hot;103;75;NNE;5;21%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;77;55;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;W;10;48%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;69;52;Plenty of sunshine;66;58;WSW;8;58%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon t-showers;52;41;A stray shower;48;40;NW;11;66%;60%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;40;27;Morning flurries;33;19;NNE;9;49%;52%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;81;66;Not as warm;73;64;SE;11;40%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;51;28;Mostly sunny;46;23;WNW;11;67%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;70;E;7;87%;61%;7

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;71;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;SW;8;50%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;54;Sun and clouds;72;59;SW;5;53%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and very warm;91;62;Breezy and very hot;97;70;ESE;12;17%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;91;74;Downpours;91;75;SE;5;74%;99%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and some clouds;95;70;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;7;46%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;95;79;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;ESE;6;39%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;68;53;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;W;12;54%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;W;6;37%;36%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;58;43;Partly sunny, warmer;69;53;SSE;5;58%;33%;3

Berlin, Germany;Downpours;55;39;A stray shower;49;36;WSW;13;63%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;51;A little rain;67;52;SE;5;71%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;66;Sun and some clouds;85;65;SW;7;56%;32%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;68;50;A little p.m. rain;58;49;SE;16;45%;97%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Windy;54;39;Mostly cloudy;44;37;NW;5;71%;36%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of rain;52;44;Partly sunny;72;46;WSW;11;58%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;64;47;Cloudy;60;48;SW;6;47%;93%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;83;62;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;ENE;7;76%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;67;A t-storm around;85;68;N;7;40%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;WSW;7;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;100;69;Cooler;86;58;N;13;31%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;59;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;SE;15;49%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;89;66;A shower in places;86;67;E;2;58%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;82;Partly sunny;93;82;SSE;7;78%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;44;38;Rain/snow showers;40;34;NW;9;72%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;6;73%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;45;34;A couple of showers;45;34;W;16;65%;86%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;79;69;Breezy in the p.m.;82;69;NNE;16;59%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;Sunny and windy;69;43;ENE;21;25%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, warm;91;75;A shower in the a.m.;93;75;SSE;8;62%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;104;75;Hazy sun, very hot;106;76;NW;6;17%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;30;Pleasant and milder;68;44;SW;6;26%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;101;76;Sunny and hot;103;76;SSW;10;49%;5%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;74;An afternoon shower;89;73;SSE;5;67%;58%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;52;32;A couple of showers;48;30;WNW;13;63%;92%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;87;58;Very warm;84;55;N;8;29%;60%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;72;55;Nice with some sun;68;56;W;14;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;87;65;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;4;54%;9%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;80;63;Mostly cloudy;77;61;SE;8;55%;31%;7

Havana, Cuba;Turning out cloudy;91;74;Not as warm;80;70;N;13;62%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow;40;34;Bit of rain, snow;41;32;SW;14;84%;92%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SSW;7;47%;17%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;81;65;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;E;7;54%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;71;Breezy;82;72;ENE;16;60%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;102;77;Mostly cloudy;101;77;SSE;6;22%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;NNE;8;24%;2%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;67;48;A morning shower;64;46;SSW;8;81%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few p.m. showers;93;75;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;93;75;SW;7;69%;78%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;99;76;Sunny and nice;89;78;SSE;7;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;72;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;53;NNE;7;67%;98%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;80;49;Mostly sunny;72;50;NNW;5;29%;3%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;103;80;Hot, becoming breezy;100;77;W;14;32%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;A t-storm around;80;62;S;7;61%;42%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;109;81;Sunny and very warm;108;82;NNE;7;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds, mild;69;45;Cooler, morning rain;57;40;SW;10;75%;79%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;86;77;An afternoon shower;88;78;NNE;12;57%;74%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;93;74;E;6;64%;68%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;96;81;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;SSW;11;52%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;77;A thunderstorm;92;76;N;5;75%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;A little p.m. rain;55;40;NNW;6;77%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;94;81;A t-storm around;91;80;SW;8;68%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;70;62;Rather cloudy;70;62;S;7;80%;34%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;62;56;Partly sunny;63;56;WSW;8;60%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, a shower;57;37;A shower in the p.m.;50;36;NW;5;65%;73%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;96;65;Hot;94;64;SE;6;24%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;78;Clearing;87;78;SSW;7;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;67;45;Periods of sun;63;48;WSW;8;63%;26%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;92;83;Mostly cloudy;92;84;WSW;7;57%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A thunderstorm;85;76;NNE;5;82%;94%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;ENE;6;55%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;Becoming cloudy;73;59;NE;4;62%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;79;49;A p.m. t-storm;73;52;NE;6;47%;67%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;73;Clouds and sun;82;64;NW;9;44%;14%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;59;46;A couple of showers;51;34;WSW;15;78%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;102;80;Variable cloudiness;93;81;ESE;11;62%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;77;59;Mostly sunny;76;60;NE;7;70%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;45;34;Bit of rain, snow;46;36;SSE;3;81%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;46;40;Mostly cloudy;55;39;S;11;71%;86%;2

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;91;84;Hazy sunshine;95;82;SW;8;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;Breezy in the p.m.;83;60;NE;12;50%;41%;10

New York, United States;Rain;52;48;Milder with some sun;62;46;SSW;9;50%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;Windy, not as warm;73;51;W;19;55%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and cooler;43;27;A little p.m. rain;44;30;W;8;69%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;71;49;Sunny and beautiful;69;46;E;6;47%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Breezy in the p.m.;39;31;Periods of sun;41;31;NW;10;42%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;48;33;Rain and snow shower;49;34;SSW;7;80%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A t-storm around;89;79;E;9;69%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;NW;7;84%;75%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;75;A little a.m. rain;83;74;E;8;84%;81%;3

Paris, France;A downpour, breezy;58;44;Rain, heavy at times;49;38;NW;20;84%;100%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;90;69;Cooler with a shower;76;58;S;11;64%;91%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;78;Clouds and sun;91;78;WNW;6;53%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;87;74;Showers around;89;75;NNE;11;71%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;70;A shower in places;91;69;S;7;50%;60%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;58;42;A little p.m. rain;53;36;NW;12;47%;96%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;56;32;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SSE;8;49%;64%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;68;53;Downpours;67;54;SSW;8;75%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;65;48;Mostly sunny;69;48;NE;6;78%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;8;71%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;36;29;Cloudy;37;30;SE;4;46%;36%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;54;43;A couple of showers;49;36;SSW;16;66%;98%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;72;Some sun, pleasant;84;74;ESE;7;71%;27%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;99;73;ESE;5;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;62;48;Partly sunny;67;50;SSE;9;74%;35%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Heavy rain and snow;41;37;A bit of a.m. snow;50;35;S;9;86%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;Not as warm;71;48;WSW;13;57%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;82;66;Humid with a t-storm;82;66;ENE;9;69%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;83;74;Breezy with a shower;84;74;ESE;13;73%;64%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A thunderstorm;77;65;N;7;80%;88%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;Sunshine and nice;76;53;ESE;7;8%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;Sunny and nice;77;46;SW;5;37%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;69;A morning shower;87;70;ENE;5;77%;96%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Areas of low clouds;59;48;Cloudy;63;55;WSW;7;73%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;Showers/thunderstorm;53;39;SE;15;70%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;60;37;Sunny and pleasant;67;46;SSW;5;49%;49%;7

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;79;55;Cloudy and warm;77;59;SSE;9;57%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;82;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NNW;8;75%;61%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;41;Sunshine and warmer;69;42;SW;7;53%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;82;75;Mostly sunny;84;75;E;13;65%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;37;30;Rain and snow shower;35;24;WSW;11;87%;78%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;66;Showers;72;66;ENE;10;65%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, a p.m. shower;77;65;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;ESE;15;59%;8%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Wet snow in the a.m.;41;40;A couple of showers;48;33;S;13;76%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;NE;7;35%;56%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;51;46;A shower or two;65;50;NW;6;65%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;80;61;Increasingly windy;80;68;WNW;19;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;81;70;Mostly cloudy;74;56;WSW;9;64%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;62;50;Sunshine and warmer;71;53;SE;5;56%;33%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;64;49;Plenty of sun;66;52;SSE;10;47%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;52;38;A passing shower;47;37;SW;14;71%;88%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;57;ESE;4;53%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;70;51;Sunny and warmer;77;53;S;6;47%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;70;30;Sunshine and cooler;52;30;ESE;8;45%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;64;46;Showers around;50;40;W;6;59%;75%;4

Vienna, Austria;Episodes of sunshine;67;50;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;49;SW;10;46%;97%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;E;5;37%;8%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;59;43;A couple of showers;50;34;SSW;15;75%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;63;44;Showers around;51;40;SSW;20;57%;97%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;56;50;Milder;64;54;N;9;70%;27%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;W;6;54%;58%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Rainy times, cooler;57;41;Rain and drizzle;56;44;NE;4;68%;99%;5

