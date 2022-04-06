European Parliament President Metsola saw courage and resilience in Zelenskyy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola saw courage and resilient in Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's eyes in Kyiv European Parliament President Roberta Metsola saw courage and resilient in Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's eyes in Kyiv

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, told DW Wednesday that she saw courage and resilience in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's eyes on her visit to Kyiv.

Her visit on April 1 came shortly before the world saw the images of deceased civilians on the streets of Bucha.

"I also saw the face of a leader that would like more from the European Union, from leaders," Metsola said.

She added, "That is why I went there, in order to talk face to face with him, to see how myself as leader of the European Parliament, but also all of us as a European Union, can continue to help."

Zelenskyy's response, in Metsola's words, was: "We need more help more urgently. We need more arms. We need more military help, financial help and logistical help."

Metsola describes 'unity' of purpose

In the European Parliament, Metsola described a mood of "unprecedented unity" over Ukraine.

The EU candidate status of Ukraine, the quick removal of Russia from the SWIFT system and the first rounds of sanctions packages and financial assistance were voted on "at lightning speed."

Metsola noted, "I think these days are crucial. This week is crucial in order to make sure that the Ukrainians continue to have the possibility to fight. They are fighting not only for their country, they are fighting for Europe."

For this reason, Metsola argued, "We do not want to remain dependent on Russian oil, coal but also gas."

'Would never have dreamt' of renewed war in Europe

"I am one of those generations that did not grow up with war in this continent," Metsola said, adding, "I would never have dreamt of a war in Europe. But we are living a war and our decisions these few days will be testament to our courage to make sure our children will not live through war again."

Because of these conditions, Metsola concluded, "We need to have all the arsenal, if I can use that word, whether it's political, economical or military, in order to have tools in our hands to fight it."

Metsola has only been on the job since last month following the death of her predecessor, David Sassoli.

Russian energy in focus, but only coal for now

Earlier this week, the European Commission proposed a new series of sanctions, including banning the sale of Russian coal into the EU, though not oil and gas. The measure is expected to pass next week.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc has spent €35 billion ($38 million) on Russian gas, oil and coal since February 24 when the war in Ukraine began.

"Compare that to the €1 billion that we have given to the Ukraine in arms and weapons,'' Borrell said.

DW's Barbara Wesel conducted the interview.