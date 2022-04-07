Hang Lung Properties Launches "hello Anniversary Reward" Campaign to Celebrate the First Anniversary of "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program" in Conjunction with the Consumption Voucher Scheme

Customers can receive up to HK$600 Shopping and Dining e-Coupons upon spending of designated amount every week

Bringing vitality to the retail market and stimulating consumption

Customers' accumulative spending upon designated amount every week can earn Shopping and Dining e-Coupons

"hello Anniversary Reward"

Promotion period:

April 1 to May 15, 2022

Applicable malls:

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building)

Promotion details:

Customers who achieve accumulative e-spending of every HK$1,500 every week can receive:



a HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon

two HK$50 Dining e-Coupons

Notes: Each member can redeem a maximum of three Shopping e-Coupons AND six Dining e-Coupons per week (Please refer to the attachment for the redemption method and terms and conditions).

"Welcome Offer for hello New Member"

Promotion period:

April 1 to May 15, 2022

Applicable malls:

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building)

Promotion details:

Customers who register as a member of "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program" and complete the mission can receive:



Up to HK$50 designated Merchant e-Coupon Welcome offer: To receive HK$25 Merchant e-Coupon after first successful receipt registration.



1. Mission: Get an extra HK$25 Merchant e-Coupon after uploading 3 receipts spending in different dates from merchants in 60 days.

Point Rewards

Starting from April 1, 2022, Hang Lung presents a curation of surprise rewards which members can redeem with fewer hello points via Hang Lung Malls App. Considering that so many people are currently working from home, Hang Lung has selected a collection of household appliances and daily products for customers' redemption. Featured promotional items include HK$1,000 Broadway Gift Card, Apple Watch, Apple HomePod Mini Wireless Speaker (space gray), Nespresso D40-SG-BK-NE4 Coffee Machine (black) etc.



Promotion period:

April 1 to May 15, 2022

Promotion:

"hello Anniversary Reward"

"Welcome offer for new hello member"

Applicable malls:

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building)

Promotion details:

Starting from April 1 to May 15, 2022, customers who achieve accumulative e-spending of every HK$1,500 every week can receive a HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon and two HK$50 Dining e-Coupons through Hang Lung Malls App, and each member can redeem a maximum of three Shopping e-Coupons and six Dining e-Coupons per week.

Starting from April 1 to May 15, 2022, customers who register as a member of "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program" and complete the time-limited mission can receive a designated Merchant e-Coupon of up to HK$50.



Remarks:

1. Each customer has to download Hang Lung Malls App from https://www.hanglungmalls.com/download/7 and register as a hello member for the Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program before enjoying the shopping privilege.

2. hello members must spend through designated electric payment methods and upload receipts through Hang Lung Malls App to receive the rewards; accumulation of same week machine-printed receipts of electronic payments applies. Minimum spending is required for using a HK$50 Dining e-Coupon. Each HK$50 Dining e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$150 or more at a Dining e-Coupon Participating Merchant for a single transaction and a maximum of ten (10) HK$50 Dining e-Coupons can be used for each such single transaction (i.e. the transaction amount must be at least HK1,500). Minimum spending is required for using a HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon. Each HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$300 or more at a Shopping e-Coupon Participating Merchant for a single transaction and a maximum of ten (10) HK$100 Shopping e-Coupons can be used for each such single transaction (i.e. the transaction amount must be at least HK3,000).Shopping e-Coupons or Dining e-Coupons cannot be used in conjunction with other e-coupons issued by Hang Lung, except Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon.

3. Weekly quotas apply to Shopping e-Coupon and Dining e-Coupon; available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

4. Terms and conditions apply.

1. Each customer has to download Hang Lung Malls App from https://www.hanglungmalls.com/download/7 and register as a hello member for the Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program before enjoying the shopping privilege.



2. Each customer shall only be entitled to receive Merchant e-Coupon once during the event period.



3. Available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.



4. Terms and conditions apply.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 April 2022 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) ("the company" or "Hang Lung") has always adhered to its spirit of customer-centricity. To provide customers with more thoughtful and more convenient shopping experiences, Hang Lung launched the "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program" in March last year, bringing customers the latest offers and promotional information for more than 600 merchants under Hang Lung's malls in a single platform, with points gained able to be used across its shopping malls. On the first anniversary of the "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program", and coinciding with the government's launch of the Consumption Voucher Scheme, Hang Lung is launching the "hello Anniversary Reward" from today, giving a boost to the retail market. Customers who accumulate spends of every HK$1,500 within a week in the malls of Hang Lung will receive a HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon and two HK$50 Dining e-Coupons. During the promotional period, newly registered hello members who complete the time-limited mission can receive up to HK$50 of designated Merchant e-Coupons.

Since the beginning of this year, Hong Kong has been hit hard by the fifth wave of COVID-19. The retail industry not only missed out on the golden period of Lunar New Year, but business was also affected in the months following. "The fifth wave of COVID-19 led to a negative impact on the overall consumption intention of the retail market. Concurrent to the first anniversary of the 'hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program', the government is also issuing a new round of Consumption Voucher Scheme, so Hang Lung is launching a cross-mall promotion – 'hello Anniversary Reward' - to bring synergies and create more business opportunities for its shopping malls in Hong Kong and Kowloon. We hope the promotion can stimulate local consumption intention, bringing vitality to the retail market, and leading the industry out of its current challenging predicament."

Last year, the government launched the Consumption Voucher Scheme and advocated the development of electronic payment in Hong Kong. At the same time, "hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program" benefited from the scheme. "We expect that the 'hello Anniversary Reward' campaign and the new round of the Consumption Voucher Scheme can bring about approximately 10% of the membership base of the Program; therefore, we can provide a more considerate and convenient shopping experience as well as further privileges to a wider group of customers."

Under the "hello Anniversary Reward" campaign, customers need only to register as a member of "hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program", and achieve accumulative electronic spending of every HK$1,500 each week from April 1 to May 15 at Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). Customers will receive a HK$100 Shopping e-Coupon and two HK$50 Dining e-Coupons through Hang Lung Malls App, and each member can redeem a maximum of three Shopping e-Coupons and six Dining e-Coupons per week. In addition, Hang Lung also launches its "Welcome Offer for hello New Members". Customers who register as a member of "hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program" and complete the time-limited mission during the promotion period can receive a designated Merchant e-Coupon of up to HK$50.

Starting from April 1, 2022, Hang Lung presents a selection of surprise rewards, and members can redeem with fewer hello points via the Hang Lung Malls App. Considering that many people are currently working from home, Hang Lung has selected a series of household appliances, consumer products and exciting experiences for customers to redeem, providing a welcome change to the usual work-from-home routine! Gifts include Apple HomePod Mini Wireless Speaker (space gray), Nespresso D40-SG-BK-NE4 Coffee Machine (black), Yohome RG-W40 Tea Thinking Retro Instant Hot Water Dispenser (white), Mi BHR5058EN Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro (white), Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Portable Wireless Speaker (black), Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Set (L+R) Neon Green/Neon Pink Game Controllers, Francfranc Stainless Pot & Server (white) and Francfranc Go Table Pot & Pan 5 Piece (pink).

In addition, hello members can also redeem weekly limited gifts, including HK$1,000 Broadway Gift Card, HK$1,000 Decathlon Gift Card (members can redeem through the Hang Lung Malls App), hotel accommodation package for two, plus Apple Watch and Japanese Omakase Set for Two at ODDS. Gifts are in limited offer, so customers should stay connected to the Hang Lung Malls App for the latest information.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .



About hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Programme



hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Programme, along with the Hang Lung Malls App, will bring you the latest promotions and event information of over 600 merchants within our malls, including Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza, Amoy Plaza and Central Properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). Members can earn 1 hello point for every HK$1 spent and redeem exclusive privileges and extraordinary experiences available at our malls. Discover a world of excitement on one platform – brought to you by Hang Lung malls.



Explore now:



https://www.hanglungmalls.com



Download & register as a hello member now! Start exploring every side of you.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.