Taiwan to host 1st World Hakka Expo next year

Cultural expo will highlight Hakka traditions, innovations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 17:56
(Hakka Affairs Council photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Thursday (April 7) that Taiwan will host the first-ever World Hakka Expo next year to promote Hakka culture.

Su said during a Hakka Affairs Council meeting the expo is expected to be held in Taoyuan from Aug. 11 to Oct. 15, 2023. He said that Taiwan is a multiethnic society with a rich and diverse culture that Hakka customs are an important part of, the Liberty Times reported.

The premier said the Tsai administration attaches great importance to the development and sharing of Hakka culture, and makes substantial efforts to do so. In 2017, Formosa Hakka Radio was launched and in 2018, the Hakka Basic Act was revised to designate Hakka as a national language, Su said.

He added the Hakka Public Communication Foundation was established in 2019, and in June 2021 he also approved the first National Hakka Development Plan.

"New technology will be applied to interpret Hakka traditions, innovation, and diversity of the ethnic group’s globalization and localization," according to the Hakka Affairs Council.
