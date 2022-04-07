Former Senior Leader of McKinsey and Co. and IQVIA brings business acumen to drive Appier’s next phase of growth and innovation

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 7 April 2022 - Appier , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announces today the appointment of Dr. Che-hsu "Joe" Chang as its Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Chang, a business veteran with more than 12 years of experience across business strategy, product management and management consulting, will help drive the company's growth, strengthen its strategic deployment in the AI market, and accelerate its strong momentum in new market expansion and vigorous market-driven product innovation.

Appier Appoints Dr. Che-hsu Chang as Chief Strategy Officer





In this capacity, Dr. Chang will lead Appier's mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnership and corporate strategy, as well as oversee Appier's overall business health and growth opportunities globally. He is based in New York and New Jersey, US, and will be partnering with Appier's senior leaders across business units and regions, strategizing for global opportunities that can propel Appier's growth, especially in new markets."I am delighted to welcome Dr. Joe Chang to Appier. Joe's multifaceted experience in corporate strategy makes him the best fit to lead Appier's growth strategy and accelerate our success," said Dr. Chih-han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "With Joe on our team, I believe we will be able to explore more business possibilities to help us stay competitive and enhance our overall capacity for rapid growth in 2022 and beyond.""Appier is a rapidly growing AI SaaS company with a strong focus on customer-centric marketing solutions. I'm thrilled to be part of Appier and look forward to working with world-class talents to drive business and organizational growth as well as efficiency," said Dr. Chang. "I am eager to bring my experiences in industries, businesses and technologies to the new role to build upon Appier's success and sustain long-term growth."Dr. Chang was most recently the Senior Principal of Real World Technology Solutions Strategy at IQVIA. During his tenure he led corporate strategy, co-led M&A and partnership initiatives, as well as drove innovation in product development and commercialization of artificial intelligence/machine learning-based products and services.Dr. Chang began his career at McKinsey and Co. in the US, where he co-led and grew the company's healthcare and business technology practices as an Associate Partner. He also led research operations and product development at Flatiron Health, a startup acquired by Roche in 2018. Dr. Chang's expertise is focused on the intersections between business strategy, technology and analytics.Dr. Chang holds a Doctor of Science degree in Public Health from Harvard University and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees from National Taiwan University.For more information, please visit www.appier.com/news

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.



#Appier

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.