Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2030

Asia Pacific aquaculture market will grow by 6.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $2,155.6 billion over 2021-2030 driven by the rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, as well as increasing fitness quotient.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 49 figures, this 107-page report Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market 2020-2030 by Nature (Inland & Inshore, Offshore), Species, Environment (Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific aquaculture market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific aquaculture market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nature, Species, Environment, and Region.

Based on Nature

Inland & Inshore Aquaculture

Offshore Aquaculture

Based on Species

Carps

Mollusks

Crustaceans

Mackerels

Sea Bream

Milkfish

Salmon

Sea Brass

Trout

Aquatic Plants

Other Species

Based on Environment,

Marine Water

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Norway, UK, France, Spain, Iceland, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Italy, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Egypt, Turkey, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Nature, Species, and Environment over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Alpha Group Ltd

Aquaculture Technologies Asia Limited

Cermaq Group as (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Cooke Aquaculture Inc

Eastern Fish Co.

Leroy Seafood Group Asa (Leroy)

Marine Harvest Asa (Marine)

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Nireus Aquaculture SA

P/F Bakkafrost (Bakkafrost)

Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co., Ltd.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Tassal Group Limited (Tassal)

Thai Union Group plc (Thai Union)

Zhangzidao Group

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

