Contact Center Software Market is Going to Boom with Foxtel, Pace Micro Technology 2030

The global contact center software market size was US$ 22.1 billion in 2021. The global contact center software market is forecast to grow to US$ 112.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A contact center software simplifies the communication between consumers and contact centers. It also improves the efficacy and productivity of tasks.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for technologically advanced products in the contact centers will drive the growth of the contact center software market.

The e-commerce industry is booming all across the globe, which will ultimately surge the demand for contact center software during the forecast period.

The benefits of automation, such as the efficiency of communication and minimal chances of errors, are likely to upsurge the demand for contact center software during the study period.

Businesses focus on incorporating technologies to help agents solve customer concerns, increase productivity and enhance user experience. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the contact center software market during the forecast period.

The rising trend of work-from-home policies is expected to offer seamless opportunities for the global contact center software market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies shifted to the work-from-home model in order to operate risk-free. As a result, the demand for contact center software significantly upsurged during the pandemic. The pandemic has been opportunistic for the contact center software providers as the e-commerce segment witnessed a significant boom. Furthermore, the online grocery shopping trend grew steeply. Various start-ups witnessed abrupt growth, which ultimately increased the demand for contact center software to enhance the consumer experience.

Regional Insight

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global contact center software market. The market is witnessing the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Furthermore, the presence of various contact center software providers, such as 8×8, Inc., Avaya Inc., Enghouse Interactive, etc., will contribute to the growth of the overall market.

The Asia-Pacific contact center software market is forecast to grow significantly due to the large consumer base and growing range of small and medium businesses in the region.

Competitors in the Market

8X8, Incorporated

ALE International

Altivon

Amazon Web Services, Incorporated

Ameyo

Amtelco

Aspect Software

Avaya Incorporated

Avoxi

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Enghouse Interactive Incorporated

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Limited

Five9, Incorporated

Genesys

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

SAP SE

Spok, Incorporated

Talkdesk, Incorporated

Twilio Incorporated

UiPath

Unify Incorporated

VCC Live

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global contact center software market segmentation focuses on Solution, Service, Deployment, Enterprise, End-Use, and Region.

By Solution

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

Call Recording

Customer Collaboration

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Dialer

Reporting & Analytics

Interactive Voice Responses (IVR)

Workforce Optimization

Others

By Service

Integration & Deployment

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment

Hosted

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

