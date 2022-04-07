Contact Center Software Market is Going to Boom with Foxtel, Pace Micro Technology 2030

The global contact center software market size was US$ 22.1 billion in 2021. The global contact center software market is forecast to grow to US$ 112.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A contact center software simplifies the communication between consumers and contact centers. It also improves the efficacy and productivity of tasks.
Factors Influencing the Market
- Growing demand for technologically advanced products in the contact centers will drive the growth of the contact center software market.
- The e-commerce industry is booming all across the globe, which will ultimately surge the demand for contact center software during the forecast period.
- The benefits of automation, such as the efficiency of communication and minimal chances of errors, are likely to upsurge the demand for contact center software during the study period.
- Businesses focus on incorporating technologies to help agents solve customer concerns, increase productivity and enhance user experience. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the contact center software market during the forecast period.
- The rising trend of work-from-home policies is expected to offer seamless opportunities for the global contact center software market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies shifted to the work-from-home model in order to operate risk-free. As a result, the demand for contact center software significantly upsurged during the pandemic. The pandemic has been opportunistic for the contact center software providers as the e-commerce segment witnessed a significant boom. Furthermore, the online grocery shopping trend grew steeply. Various start-ups witnessed abrupt growth, which ultimately increased the demand for contact center software to enhance the consumer experience.
Regional Insight
North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global contact center software market. The market is witnessing the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Furthermore, the presence of various contact center software providers, such as 8×8, Inc., Avaya Inc., Enghouse Interactive, etc., will contribute to the growth of the overall market.
The Asia-Pacific contact center software market is forecast to grow significantly due to the large consumer base and growing range of small and medium businesses in the region.
Competitors in the Market
- 8X8, Incorporated
- ALE International
- Altivon
- Amazon Web Services, Incorporated
- Ameyo
- Amtelco
- Aspect Software
- Avaya Incorporated
- Avoxi
- Cisco Systems, Incorporated
- Enghouse Interactive Incorporated
- Exotel Techcom Pvt. Limited
- Five9, Incorporated
- Genesys
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- SAP SE
- Spok, Incorporated
- Talkdesk, Incorporated
- Twilio Incorporated
- UiPath
- Unify Incorporated
- VCC Live
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global contact center software market segmentation focuses on Solution, Service, Deployment, Enterprise, End-Use, and Region.
By Solution
- Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
- Call Recording
- Customer Collaboration
- Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
- Dialer
- Reporting & Analytics
- Interactive Voice Responses (IVR)
- Workforce Optimization
- Others
By Service
- Integration & Deployment
- Training & Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Deployment
- Hosted
- On-premise
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End-Use
- BFSI
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Travel & Hospitality
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
