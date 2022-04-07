Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Aruba Networks, Extreme Networks 2030

The global wireless broadband in public safety market size was US$ 21.6 billion in 2021. The global wireless broadband public safety market is forecast to grow to US$ 121.71 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953

Wireless broadband in public safety is a complete package solution that helps track, manage, and handle all types of public safety measures. The services include crisis management, urban security, national security, border control, etc. To perform all the operations, various devices, such as video-enabled microphones, radio management systems, mission-critical networks, and terrestrial trunked radio, are used in the process.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for enhancing public safety will upscale the adoption of connected devices & integrated sensors. As a result, it will fuel the growth of global wireless broadband in the public safety market.

The rising focus on infrastructure development, combined with the increasing demand for cost-effective and real-time information, will benefit the global wireless broadband in the public safety market.

Favorable policies by government bodies and growing expenditure toward public safety applications will also escalate the demand for telecommunication networks. Therefore, it will benefit wireless broadband in the public safety market.

Advancements in communication technology are forecast to accelerate the market growth. Various wireless broadband companies have unveiled efficient solutions to cater to the demands of the end-users.

Growing incidences, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, have increased the need for the installation of wireless broadbands. For instance, Speedcast installed a wireless connectivity solution on the islands of Providencia and San Andrés in 2021. The installation was done after Hurricane Iota destroyed islands in November 2020. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the growth of global wireless broadband in the public safety market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global wireless broadband in the public safety market. Due to the pandemic, various government organizations and NGOs started implementing wireless broadband in rural areas in order to communicate with the tribal people. Furthermore, stringent lockdown restrictions increased the demand to install broadband connections in order to help police check the situation in affected areas. As a result, the global wireless broadband in the public safety market witnessed lucrative opportunities.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, wireless broadband in the public safety market is forecast to witness rapid growth in North America. It is owing to the rapid infrastructural development in the region. In addition, the growing number of broadband subscribers in the region will also benefit this regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Aruba Networks

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Bittium Corporation

Cambium Networks, Ltd.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Harris Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Motorola Solutions

Netronics Technologies

RADWIN Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global wireless broadband in public safety market segmentation focuses on Type, Offering, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Type

Fixed

Mobile

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Offering

Hardware Wireless Adapter Access Point and Range Extender Other Offerings

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Technology

WI-FI Single Band Dual Band

Cellular M2M 4G and 4G+ 5G



Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Application

Video Surveillance & Monitoring

Automatic Vehicle Tracking

Real-time Incident Management

GIS (GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM)

People Control & Management

Others (Integrated Device Monitoring and Mobile Data Monitoring)

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by End-user

Department of Police

Department of Disaster Management

Medical Emergency Service Providers

Others (Highway Control Authority and Area Security Agency)

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/