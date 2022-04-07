Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Aruba Networks, Extreme Networks 2030

The global wireless broadband in public safety market size was US$ 21.6 billion in 2021. The global wireless broadband public safety market is forecast to grow to US$ 121.71 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953
Wireless broadband in public safety is a complete package solution that helps track, manage, and handle all types of public safety measures. The services include crisis management, urban security, national security, border control, etc. To perform all the operations, various devices, such as video-enabled microphones, radio management systems, mission-critical networks, and terrestrial trunked radio, are used in the process.
Factors Influencing the Market
- Growing demand for enhancing public safety will upscale the adoption of connected devices & integrated sensors. As a result, it will fuel the growth of global wireless broadband in the public safety market.
- The rising focus on infrastructure development, combined with the increasing demand for cost-effective and real-time information, will benefit the global wireless broadband in the public safety market.
- Favorable policies by government bodies and growing expenditure toward public safety applications will also escalate the demand for telecommunication networks. Therefore, it will benefit wireless broadband in the public safety market.
- Advancements in communication technology are forecast to accelerate the market growth. Various wireless broadband companies have unveiled efficient solutions to cater to the demands of the end-users.
- Growing incidences, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, have increased the need for the installation of wireless broadbands. For instance, Speedcast installed a wireless connectivity solution on the islands of Providencia and San Andrés in 2021. The installation was done after Hurricane Iota destroyed islands in November 2020. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the growth of global wireless broadband in the public safety market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global wireless broadband in the public safety market. Due to the pandemic, various government organizations and NGOs started implementing wireless broadband in rural areas in order to communicate with the tribal people. Furthermore, stringent lockdown restrictions increased the demand to install broadband connections in order to help police check the situation in affected areas. As a result, the global wireless broadband in the public safety market witnessed lucrative opportunities.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953
Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, wireless broadband in the public safety market is forecast to witness rapid growth in North America. It is owing to the rapid infrastructural development in the region. In addition, the growing number of broadband subscribers in the region will also benefit this regional market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- Aruba Networks
- AT&T Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Bittium Corporation
- Cambium Networks, Ltd.
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- Harris Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Motorola Solutions
- Netronics Technologies
- RADWIN Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global wireless broadband in public safety market segmentation focuses on Type, Offering, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Type
- Fixed
- Mobile
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Offering
- Hardware
- Wireless Adapter
- Access Point and Range Extender
- Other Offerings
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Technology
- WI-FI
- Single Band
- Dual Band
- Cellular M2M
- 4G and 4G+
- 5G
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Application
- Video Surveillance & Monitoring
- Automatic Vehicle Tracking
- Real-time Incident Management
- GIS (GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM)
- People Control & Management
- Others (Integrated Device Monitoring and Mobile Data Monitoring)
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by End-user
- Department of Police
- Department of Disaster Management
- Medical Emergency Service Providers
- Others (Highway Control Authority and Area Security Agency)
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953
Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC953
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/