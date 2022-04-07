Catalog Management System Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects Broadcom, ServiceNow, Amdocs 2030

The global catalog management system market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global catalog management system market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Catalog management services help employers in managing and providing the proper operation of product information. Growing deployment of ML and AI in order to improve the consumer experience will fuel the growth of the global catalog management system market.

The growing adoption of smartphones is expected to boost industry expansion as it has enhanced the adoption of mobile apps, social media, and online platforms

Customer satisfaction is one of the necessary goals of every business. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global catalog management system market.

The wide applications of catalog management systems across healthcare, retail, and BFSI will drive the market forward.

AI-powered catalog management perform various operations, such as automatic product classification, outlier detection, product scoring, contextual suggestions, etc. Thus, the beneficial applications of the catalog management system will escalate the growth of the market globally.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified digital transformation across various industries, such as healthcare, media, entertainment, telecom, e-commerce, retail, etc. Industries have considered the significance of digital technology, which is expected to benefit the catalog management system market even after the pandemic. These systems perform various services automatically, such as capturing and uploading data, taking a quick snapshot of services and products, mapping the data to meet customer demands, etc. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global catalog management system market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global catalog management system market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of significant manufacturers and companies in the region. Furthermore, the rising shift towards digitalized infrastructure across various industry verticals will contribute to the growth of the catalog management system market.

Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest market share after North America, owing to the rising demand for sharing extensive and reliable product information. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market for catalog management systems is forecast to record exponential growth. It is attributed to the rapid economic growth, digitalization, and growing adoption of cloud-based platforms in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Amdocs

Broadcom

Claritum

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

Fujitsu

GEP

IBM

Oracle

Proactis Holdings Limited

Salsify

SAP

ServiceNow

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global catalog management system market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.

By Type

Product

Service

By Component

Solutions

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & eCommerce

Telecom

IT

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

