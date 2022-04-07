Conversational AI platforms Are About To Become A Huge Market | Google, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, SAP

Conversational AI platform Growth 2022-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider conversational AI platform, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, conversational AI platform size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Getcomplete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global conversational AI platform market will grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Report Title: Conversational AI Platform Market by Types (Chatbot’ Intelligent Virtual Assistant)’ Applications (Personal Assistant’ Customer Support’ Branding & Marketing’ Employee Engagement & Support)’ Verticals (BFSI’ Retail & e-Commerce’ Travel & Hospitality’ Telecom & ITES’ Healthcare & Life Sciences’ Media & Entertainment’ Others)’ Regions (North America’ Europe’ APAC’ RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for conversational AI platform.

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global conversational AI platform market by types (chatbot’ intelligent virtual assistant)’ applications (personal assistant’ customer support’ branding & marketing’ employee engagement & support)’ verticals (BFSI’ retail & e-commerce’ travel & hospitality’ telecom & ITES’ healthcare & life sciences’ media & entertainment’ others)’ regions (North America’ Europe’ APAC’ RoW). The market research report identifies Google’ Microsoft’ Amazon’ IBM’ SAP’ Nuance’ and Artificial Solutions as the major vendors operating in the global conversational AI platform market.

Overview of the Conversational AI Platform Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the global conversational AI platform market will grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The market for conversational AI platform is driven by the increasing number of messaging apps and voice assistants. Several industries are investing in conversational chatbots and are integrating AI-based chatbots with websites to stay ahead of the competition’ as customers prefer chatting as the primary mode of communication. Preference to deal with human and data privacy & security concerns are hampering the market growth.

The implementation of conversational AI is anticipated to grow further as more and more companies are integrating conversational AI platforms in the existing chat’ contact’ and call centers for offering seamless interactivity and delivering personalized interactions to improve customer engagement.

According to the conversational AI platform industry analysis’ North America accounted for the largest share of the global conversational AI platform market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors’ the adoption of the conversational AI platform is highest in this region. The increasing use of smart speakers’ giving rise to intelligent virtual assistant technology’ is driving the North America conversational AI platform market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing initiatives and spending toward AI.

Conversational AI Platform Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global conversational AI platform market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market’ and as a result’ the conversational AI platform market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the conversational AI platform market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions’ collaborations & partnerships’ joint ventures’ and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Conversational AI Platform Market Research:

> Google

> Microsoft

> AWS

> IBM

> SAP

> Nuance

> Artificial Solutions

Microsoft and IBM are focusing more on the conversational AI applications in an enterprise environment; while Google and Amazon are focusing on how people can use it in their daily lives. These companies are creating AI-based chatbots and are also offering conversational AI tools that allow developers to build’ connect’ and manage intelligent bots.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Conversational AI Platform Market Research By Types

> Chatbots

> Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Intelligent virtual assistant is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Conversational AI Platform Market Research By Applications

> Personal Assistant

> Customer Support

> Branding & Marketing

> Employee Engagement & Support

Customer support is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019�?� and personal assistant is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Conversational AI Platform Market Research By Verticals

> BFSI

> Retail & e-Commerce

> Travel & Hospitality

> Telecom & ITES

> Healthcare & Life Sciences

> Media & Entertainment

> Others

The retail & e-commerce market is expected to grow at the highest rate for driving profitability’ soothing customer concerns with seamless omnichannel experience’ and enhancing customer engagement.

Conversational AI Platform Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the conversational AI platform market. Conversational AI platforms’ by delivering exceptional customer services’ make it possible for any company to enhance customer satisfaction and retention rate. AI-powered chatbots can automate repetitive customer service tasks and are delivering a high level of responsiveness when compared to humans. These chatbots help the companies in reducing time and efforts on rigorous training being provided to customer desk employees’ resulting in improved return on investment. A virtual agent in the form of a chatbot offers cost and time savings by swiftly responding to customer queries. Conversational AI is also impacting the personal lives where virtual assistants are helping in managing to do lists’ setting alarms’ reminding for meetings’ taking down notes’ and so on. The report discusses the market in terms of types’ applications’ verticals’ and regions. Further’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ Europe’ APAC’ RoW

Key Players Covered in the Report

Google’ Microsoft’ Amazon’ IBM’ SAP’ Nuance’ and Artificial Solutions as the major vendors operating in the global conversational AI platform market

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report? This market report shows the projected market size for the conversational AI platform market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes. On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period. The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players. The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth. The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption. Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail. The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players. Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products. This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players. Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future. The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions. This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market. Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

