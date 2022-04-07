Aerospace Robotics Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | ABB, Fanuc Corporation, Universal Robots A/S 2030

The global aerospace robotics market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global aerospace robotics market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC949

Aerospace Robotics technology is widely used to manufacture aircraft in the aerospace industry. The technology performs several tasks, such as drilling engine holes, welding metal parts, and painting airframes.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of aerospace robotics, such as high precision, flexible automation, and high-speed production, will fuel the growth of the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

Rapidly rising adoption of automated technology will drive the market forward.

Prominent manufacturing companies, such as Boeing Company, GKN Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Airbus, are deploying robots to enhance the manufacturing process. For instance, Airbus began its highly automated fuselage structure assembly line for A320 Family aircraft in 2019 in Hamburg. This new facility of the company includes 20 robots, a digital data acquisition system, automated positioning by laser measurement, and a new logistics concept. Thus, the rising deployment of technology will accelerate the growth of the global aerospace robotics market.

The applications of robotics in aircraft order backlog will also contribute to the growth of the market.

The lack of a skilled workforce may limit the growth of the global aerospace robotics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global aerospace robotics market. Due to the pandemic, governments across the globe announced stringent lockdown and banned import-export of raw material items. The regulations remained for more than 2 years, which impeded the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry. As a result, it halted the growth of the global aerospace robotics market. Furthermore, the demand for aerospace also reduced drastically due to the declining air traffic, which hampered the growth of the aerospace robotics market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC949

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific aerospace robotics market will exhibit the highest CAGR. It is owing to the increasing focus of governments on the aerospace and defense sector. The government bodies in the region are investing highly in this sector. Moreover, the growing number of projects is increasing the demand for efficient technology. As a result, it will benefit the Asia-Pacific aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

ABB

AV&R

Electroimpact Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

JH Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OC Robotics

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace robotics market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Type, and Region.

By Technology

Traditional

Collaborative

By Application

Drilling

Welding

Painting

Inspection

Others

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC949

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC949

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/