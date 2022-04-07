Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | JAMCO Corporation, CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company, IHI Corp.

The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size was US$ 852.17 billion in 2021. The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size is forecast to reach US$ 1272.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The aerospace industry generally refers to the effort of human beings in engineering, science, and business, to fly in the earth’s atmosphere and beyond. Manufacturing parts for the aerospace industry include machining Inconel, reaction-propulsion engines, fan blades, brake, and hydraulic fittings or fabricating mil-spec electrical connectors and electronic parts. The aircraft industry uses aircraft and aircraft parts for civil and military aviation. Most production follows type certificates and defense standards issued by a government body.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include the rise in demand for lighter, innovative, and fuel-efficient airplanes in order to decrease carbon emissions.
- Growing fleet renewal levels fuel the growth in aircraft manufacturing, which is forecast to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.
- Advances in technology and the surge in demand for airplanes suited for technical tasks boost the global market growth.
- High capital expenses and changes in raw material prices may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the aerospace industry. Several countries imposed lockdowns in order to prevent COVID-19 from being spread. As a result, manufacturers could not export the products because of trade restrictions imposed by the various governments. In addition, most of the major manufacturers had to cease operations in major markets due to the lockdown regulations, which adversely affected the market growth. Moreover, disruptions in supply chains due to a lack of raw materials and components will result in a suspension of fabrication onsite. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the existing prominent manufacturers. In addition, a surge in requirements for innovative airplanes, and the rising demand for fixed-wing aircraft, are factors driving the regional market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. As a result, of the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations in the region’s emerging economies. In addition, the growing population and a surge in disposable income of consumers are forecast to rise the demand for an airplane, which is forecast to fuel the global market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aerospace parts manufacturing market are:
- JAMCO Corporation
- Intrex Aerospace
- Rolls Royce plc
- CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company
- Safran Group
- Woodward Hexcel
- Engineered Propulsion System
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Aequs
- GE Aviation
- Textron, Incorporated
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Superior Aviation Beijing
- Honeywell International, Incorporated
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Limited
- Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (CTRM)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited
- IHI Corp.
- Subaru Corp.
- Lufthansa Technik AG
- Spirit AeroSystems, Incorporated
- Ducommun, Incorporated
- Liebherr International AG
- Elektro-Metall Export GmbH
- Diehl Aviation
- Panasonic Avionics Corp.
- Thales Group
- Dassault Group
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Chemetall GmbH
- Daher Group
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global aerospace parts manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
- Engines
- Cabin Interiors
- Aerostructure
- Equipment, System, and Support
- Avionics
- Insulation Components
Segmentation based on End-Use
- Business Aircraft
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
