Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Hanwell Solutions Limited, Other Prominent Players

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size was US$ 5.19 billion in 2021. The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size is forecast to reach US$ 15.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC947

A cold chain is an uninterrupted supply system that sustains the product’s quality from production through to transportation, distribution, storage, and retail with the help of temperature-controlled environments. It delivers a secure, temperature-controlled environment for sensitive products such as fresh &frozen food products, pharmaceutical products, biologics, chemicals, and vaccines. Currently, the cold chain system uses sensor-based technology (IoT), which permits sophisticated real-time data tracking by allowing real-time logistic management of every link in the chain. Some export industries rely on the critical connections provided by networked sensors to detect incidents instantly and reduce damage and delays through follow-up responses.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include a rising focus on quality & product sensitivity, increasing refrigerated warehouses, and the upsurge in pharmaceutical industries.

Transformations in government policies & regulations and a surge in the organized retail sector are fueling the global market growth.

Scarcity of standardization and high operating expense may slow down the overall market growth.

Rising research involving RFID technology for cold chain applications and advancements in cold chain software provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market. Governments in various regions have imposed complete lockdowns and temporary closures of industry, leading to border closures that limit the movement of transportation and logistics services. However, the global cold chain tracking and surveillance market were growing significantly due to the rising safety standards & implementation of new technologies. For the necessity of pharmaceutical products by the countries during the extreme point of the COVID-19 pandemic, most governments got teamed with UNICEF to establish adequate cold chain systems for vaccine storage.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC947

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising population, the growing industrialization, the new launches of transportation and warehousing networks, and the surge in the need for processed and packaged food items are forecast to drive the market growth in the region. In addition, advancements in temperature monitoring technologies, the emergence of smart sensors, and the rise of the pharmaceutical and processed food industries are fueling the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market are:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Berlinger & Co. AG

Controlant

Hanwell Solutions Limited

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Infratab, Incorporated

Monnit Corporation

ORBCOMM, Incorporated

Savi Technology

Sensitech Incorporated

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Klinge Corporation

Daikin Industries, Limited

Interstate Warehousing, Incorporated

Partner Logistics

Maven Systems Pvt. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market segmentation focuses on System, Solution, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on System

Hardware

Software

Segmentation based on Solution

Storage

Transportation

Segmentation based on End-User

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC947

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC947

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/