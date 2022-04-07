Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Growth | Industry Trends –Advancements in technology | IBM Corporation, SkyBiometry, Affectiva

The global emotion detection and recognition market size was US$ 22.3 billion in 2021. The global emotion detection and recognition market size is forecast to reach US$ 104.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Emotion Detection and Recognition is a technology that identifies a human’s behavior and emotion by using image processing techniques. The software tools used to detect and recognize facial changes can detect even the tiniest alterations. This technique is useful for observing body position, gestures, and emotions such as anger, joy, fear, and melancholy. It’s frequent use in intelligence and security systems.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global emotion detection and recognition market include the significant increase of the Internet of Things technology, the rising popularity of wearable technology, and a massive surge in the usage of smartphones.

The high price of application & operational requirements and misunderstanding in the analysis of emotions may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising development of cloud-based technology is forecast to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the global emotion detection and recognition market over the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

With the introduction of technical capabilities such as facial recognition, speech & voice recognition, biosensing, machine learning, and pattern recognition, the demand for emotion detection and recognition dropped following the breakout of COVID-19. Faces assist people in order to identifying individuals, grasping conversational signs, and making judgments about other’s mental states because they are the primary ways of getting social information about others. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit worldwide, mask-wearing became compulsory, prompting a shift in the way people communicate. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

North America had the largest market share in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The rising advancement in the Internet of things (IoT), growing trend of wearable devices, and technological advancement offer tremendous opportunities for the emotion detection and recognition market in North America. Rising investments by the government and a surge in demand for enhanced services and security from several industry verticals are forecast to boost the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for better technology deployments and initiatives to establish standardized and effective emotion detection and recognition solutions. In addition, the increasing population, developing technological hubs, and the existence of wealthy countries such as South Korea and Japan boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global emotion detection and recognition market are:

Affectiva

CrowdEmotion

IBM Corporation

Kairos AR, Incorporated

Noldus Information Technology BV

NVISO SA

Realeyes

Sentiance NV.

Sightcorp

SkyBiometry

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global emotion detection and recognition market segmentation focuses on Software Tool, Application, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Software Tool

Facial Expression and Emotion Recognition

Gesture and Posture Recognition

Voice Recognition

Segmentation based on Application

Law Enforcement Surveillance and Monitoring

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Pattern Recognition Network

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Commercial

Entertainment

Retail

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

