Organ-on-Chip Market Trends –Advancements in technology | AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited

The global organ-on-chip market size was US$ 135.71 million in 2021. The global organ-on-chip market size is forecast to reach US$ 1563.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An artificial organ that mimics human organs is known as an organ-on-chip. It’s a three-dimensional (3D) microfluidic cell culture system that stimulates organ functions, processes, and physiological responses. Researchers have created a new in vitro multicellular human organism model that uses a combination of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology to investigate human physiology in an organ-specific setting. In organs such as the lung, gut, brain, liver, and heart, this chip creates a narrow channel for blood and airflow. These devices develop on a microchip with constantly perfused chambers populated by living cells configured to stimulate tissue and organ physiology. Organ-on-chip is a silicone-based technology used to nourish interior organs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include a rise in applications in the healthcare sector, a surge in demand for drug screening, and growing demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications.

The rising alternative animal testing by research activities on organ-on-chip devices for new drug development is forecast to boost the global market growth.

The cost of an organ chip device is costly, and organ-on-chip (OOC) technology is still in its early stages of development, which may slow down the overall market growth.

Increased market prospects in the developing economies for R&D, a surge in various strategies among governments & prominent players, and the advancement of pipeline products are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global organ-on-chip market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global organ-on-chip market growth. For the development of pharmaceuticals and vaccines in clinical trials, organ-on-chip technology is the most promising technology. As a result, the importance of organ-on-a-chip technology has risen dramatically. Furthermore, several government and non-government groups were stepping forward with ideas to assist society in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in the organ-on-chip market in 2021 and is forecast to hold its position in the market during the forecast period. Due to the growing majority of technologically advanced models, the existence of key players, and growing R&D activities for drug discovery and development.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing disposable income of the population and supporting government allocation in a research institute for regenerative medicines fuel the market in the region. Also, the invention of products, joint ventures, and private-public strategic partnerships is forecast to boost the organ-on-chip market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organ-on-chip market are:

AxoSim Technologies LLC

BICO Group AB(Visikol)

CN Bio Innovations Limited

Elveflow

Emulate, Incorporated

Insphero AG

Mimetas B.V.

Nortis Incorporated

Organovo Holdings, Incorporated

Tara Biosystems

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global organ-on-chip market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Heart on chip

Human on chip

Intestine on chip

Kidney on chip

Liver on chip

Lung on chip

Segmentation based on Application

Drug Development

Disease Modelling

Molecular Biology

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

