Organ-on-Chip Market Trends –Advancements in technology | AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited

The global organ-on-chip market size was US$ 135.71 million in 2021. The global organ-on-chip market size is forecast to reach US$ 1563.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An artificial organ that mimics human organs is known as an organ-on-chip. It’s a three-dimensional (3D) microfluidic cell culture system that stimulates organ functions, processes, and physiological responses. Researchers have created a new in vitro multicellular human organism model that uses a combination of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology to investigate human physiology in an organ-specific setting. In organs such as the lung, gut, brain, liver, and heart, this chip creates a narrow channel for blood and airflow. These devices develop on a microchip with constantly perfused chambers populated by living cells configured to stimulate tissue and organ physiology. Organ-on-chip is a silicone-based technology used to nourish interior organs.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include a rise in applications in the healthcare sector, a surge in demand for drug screening, and growing demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications.
- The rising alternative animal testing by research activities on organ-on-chip devices for new drug development is forecast to boost the global market growth.
- The cost of an organ chip device is costly, and organ-on-chip (OOC) technology is still in its early stages of development, which may slow down the overall market growth.
- Increased market prospects in the developing economies for R&D, a surge in various strategies among governments & prominent players, and the advancement of pipeline products are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global organ-on-chip market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global organ-on-chip market growth. For the development of pharmaceuticals and vaccines in clinical trials, organ-on-chip technology is the most promising technology. As a result, the importance of organ-on-a-chip technology has risen dramatically. Furthermore, several government and non-government groups were stepping forward with ideas to assist society in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest share in the organ-on-chip market in 2021 and is forecast to hold its position in the market during the forecast period. Due to the growing majority of technologically advanced models, the existence of key players, and growing R&D activities for drug discovery and development.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing disposable income of the population and supporting government allocation in a research institute for regenerative medicines fuel the market in the region. Also, the invention of products, joint ventures, and private-public strategic partnerships is forecast to boost the organ-on-chip market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organ-on-chip market are:
- AxoSim Technologies LLC
- BICO Group AB(Visikol)
- CN Bio Innovations Limited
- Elveflow
- Emulate, Incorporated
- Insphero AG
- Mimetas B.V.
- Nortis Incorporated
- Organovo Holdings, Incorporated
- Tara Biosystems
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global organ-on-chip market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Heart on chip
- Human on chip
- Intestine on chip
- Kidney on chip
- Liver on chip
- Lung on chip
Segmentation based on Application
- Drug Development
- Disease Modelling
- Molecular Biology
Segmentation based on End-User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
