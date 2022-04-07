Service Robotics Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Panasonic Corporation, Robert bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics CO., Limited

The global service robotics market size was US$ 26.51 billion in 2021. The global service robotics market size is forecast to reach US$ 163.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Service robots are semi-automated or fully automated robots that perform beneficial and potentially harmful activities for humans. Humans benefit from these robots in a variety of fields, including medical and healthcare, construction, automation, household, and entertainment. These robots are controlled by an internal control system, with the option to overrule the operation manually. These service robots remove the possibility of human error, manage time, and increase production by lowering staff and labor workload. Because of benefits like the delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reduced operational expenses and human errors, and enhanced usability and dependability, service robotics has acquired widespread adoption in a number of professional and personal applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing awareness about the advantages of robots, a surge in R&D investments, and rising demand for automation in the personal & professional sectors are forecast to drive the global market growth.

Rising the price of raw materials and semiconductor chips may slow down the overall market growth.

Swarm robotics is a system that helps in coordinating with multiple robots as a system. Swarm robotics has several benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and robustness. Thus, the rising adoption of swarm intelligence technology, allowing robots to accomplish various complex tasks with comfort, is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market growth. Robotics assisted the healthcare industry in dealing with major workforce shortages in healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chains. In addition, this robotics helped social distancing and diagnosis and treatment. In the healthcare industry, service robotics is critical. They reduce human intervention at every stage of the process, from patient evaluation to patient care and drug distribution.

Regional Insights

Europe held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising government investment in the R&D sector, the growing need for service robots from retail, medical, defense, and logistics sectors in this region fuels the growth of robotics R&D activities in many sectors. Thus, boosting the global market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. As a result of the rising developing countries in the region. In addition, countries in the region are adopting robotics solutions due to technological advances and the advent of new enterprise models, such as the rising e-commerce and profitable retail sectors.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global service robotics market are:

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Incorporated

Honda Motor Co., Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Aethon Incorporated

Yujin Robot Co. Limited

Samsung Electronics CO., Limited

DeLaval

Robert bosch GmbH

AB Electrolux

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global service robotics market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Healthcare

Defense

Field

Logistics

Construction

Domestic

Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Professional service robotics

Personal service robotics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

