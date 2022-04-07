Unidirectional Tapes (UD) Market is Going to Axiom Materials, SGL Group, PRF Composite Materials

The global unidirectional tapes (UD) market size was US$ 198.29 million in 2021. The global unidirectional tapes (UD) market size is forecast to reach US$ 523.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) are unidirectional carbon fiber or glass fiber composite materials. These tapes are made from a variety of thermoplastic resins and can tailor for specific applications. A carbon or glass fiber of the proper size ensures maximum adhesion to plastic. Unidirectional tapes have excellent mechanical qualities as a result. Chemical resistance, durability, and fire resistance are features that help them suit a variety of application needs. Unidirectional tapes are utilized in sectors such as the automotive and aerospace industries as standard materials in sports and leisure industries to save time and money. Enterprises use thermoset directional tapes due to their low cost, high responsiveness, and simple impregnation process.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising need for lightweight and durable materials in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive is forecast to drive the global market growth.

Due to high production and transportation costs, coupled with higher prices compared to other metals, this factor may slow down the overall market growth.

The unidirectional tapes are a class of materials that offer superior properties, such as very high stiffness, low weight, and high abrasion and wear resistance. In addition to medical and construction & infrastructure industries, UD tapes are becoming increasingly popular in other sectors, which will offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global unidirectional tapes (UD) market. During the initial stage of COVID-19, governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, various companies halted their production due to a lack of labor and scarcity of raw materials due to travel restrictions across the borders.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the unidirectional tapes market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. As a result of the strong existence of the air and defense industry. In addition, rising demand for light vehicles and aircraft is forecast to propel the demand for the product in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have lucrative growth during the projected period. Due to the growing demand from countries such as India and China for the product in the defense sector. Moreover, the presence of key automobile companies such as Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, and others will create opportunities for market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global unidirectional tapes market are:

Axiom Materials

Barrday, Incorporated

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Cristex Composite Materials

Eurocarbon

Evonik Industries AG

Hexcel Corporation

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Limited

PRF Composite Materials

SABIC

SGL Group

SHELDAHL

Solvay, S.A.

TCR Composites, Incorporated

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Incorporated

Victrex plc

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global unidirectional tapes market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, Fiber, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Resin Type

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Segmentation based on Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other Fiber

Segmentation based on End-Use

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

