Smart Glove Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | HaptX, Incorporated, Vandrico Solutions Incorporated. (Oxstren)

The global smart glove market size was US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. The global smart glove market size is forecast to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The smart glove is an improved wearable gadget that allows users to interact with virtual items in a more natural and direct manner. Furthermore, the smart wearable gloves imitate sensitive inputs that may feel by the user’s hands, such as kinesthetic and tactile feedback that simulates touching and handling goods. Smart gadgets can also use as a fashion statement, a fitness tracker, a specific health problem monitoring device, a media device, or to connect to other digital devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global smart glove market include the rising research and technology advancement associated with smart gloves paired with the rise in the use of wearable technologies.

The high price of production delays the early adoption, which may slow down the overall market growth.

A surge in flexibility in wearable technology and a rising smaller market component is forecast to offer potential growth opportunities for the smart glove market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the temporary shutdowns of factories and industries, demand for smart gloves in the industrial sector stayed low during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, there was a significant demand for the smart glove in the healthcare business to safeguard healthcare employees, waste management workers, and frontline workers from the COVID-19 virus. However, the COVID-19 pandemic breakout has severely impacted the product supply chain. This has also had an impact on the smart glove’s manufacture. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global smart glove market.

Regional Insights

North America had the largest market share in 2021. The presence of major players who are constantly investing resources in developing VR solutions. The introduction of next-generation smart wearable devices across key industries has bolstered the region’s smart glove industry. Furthermore, the smart glove market is likely to develop due to an increase in demand for fitness solutions.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Early acceptance of IoT, large-scale execution of a wide range of ubiquitous systems, such as wearable computing and sensor technologies across multiple business sectors, and rising consumer interest in fitness wearable gadgets. Furthermore, major research investments propel soft and flexible electronics design advancements, giving smart wearable solutions a competitive advantage.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart glove market are:

HaptX, Incorporated

Neofect

Vandrico Solutions Incorporated. (Oxstren)

Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

Samsung Electronics Co. Limited

Shenzhen Seekas Technology Co. Limited

Saebo, Incorporated

Blue Infusion Technologies

Dexta Robotics

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global smart glove market segmentation focuses on Usage, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Usage

Fitness Tracker

Specific Health Monitoring Device

Media And Connected Device

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Industrial

Fitness

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

