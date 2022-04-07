Energy Management Systems Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, General Electric company

The global energy management systems market size was US$ 42.10 billion in 2021. The global energy management systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 165.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An energy management system (EMS) is a set of computer-assisted tools used by electric utility grid managers to track, control, and improve the performance of their generating and transmission systems. It can utilize in microgrids and other small-scale systems. It is an emerging technology that allows an organization to acquire real-time data by monitoring, analyzing, and displaying energy consumption. In addition, this approach helps make data-driven judgments, improves enterprise-level operation and financial decisions, and monitors energy use.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global energy management system market include rising inclination toward energy efficiencies and energy cost volatility.

The high expense of initial investment, prolonged payback period, and hidden costs may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing usage of renewable energy sources, such as solar panel systems in the residential and commercial sectors is forecast to fuel the growth of the global energy management system market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the global market growth during the initial phase. As a result of reduced energy usage in heavy industries such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas, demand for energy has decreased across the key economies, including the United States, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and others. However, as a result of the lockdown, the global market had a high level of consumer demand due to the increased household energy consumption. There was also the rise of online shopping, remote work, home appliances were running, and the heating or cooling of the house. Therefore, the use of energy management systems in household energy consumption increased the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, positively affecting the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the growing digitization and surge in data generated by IoT devices. In addition, many organizations now rely on energy management systems to optimize the energy resources for their operations because of the region’s increasing energy needs and high carbon footprint. The rapid industrialization, rebates, and tax incentives of governments in various countries, especially in China and India, are forecast to drive market sales in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global energy management system market are:

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

C3 AI Energy Management

Delta Electronics, Incorporated

DEXMA Energy Intelligence

General Electric company

Gridpoint Systems

Honeywell International Incorporated

Johnson controls international plc

Schneider Electric

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global energy management system market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Service

Segmentation based on Type

Home Energy Management Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Industrial Energy Management Systems

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on End-User

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

