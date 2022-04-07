Energy Management Systems Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, General Electric company

The global energy management systems market size was US$ 42.10 billion in 2021. The global energy management systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 165.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC972
An energy management system (EMS) is a set of computer-assisted tools used by electric utility grid managers to track, control, and improve the performance of their generating and transmission systems. It can utilize in microgrids and other small-scale systems. It is an emerging technology that allows an organization to acquire real-time data by monitoring, analyzing, and displaying energy consumption. In addition, this approach helps make data-driven judgments, improves enterprise-level operation and financial decisions, and monitors energy use.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Factors driving the global energy management system market include rising inclination toward energy efficiencies and energy cost volatility.
- The high expense of initial investment, prolonged payback period, and hidden costs may slow down the overall market growth.
- The growing usage of renewable energy sources, such as solar panel systems in the residential and commercial sectors is forecast to fuel the growth of the global energy management system market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the global market growth during the initial phase. As a result of reduced energy usage in heavy industries such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas, demand for energy has decreased across the key economies, including the United States, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and others. However, as a result of the lockdown, the global market had a high level of consumer demand due to the increased household energy consumption. There was also the rise of online shopping, remote work, home appliances were running, and the heating or cooling of the house. Therefore, the use of energy management systems in household energy consumption increased the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, positively affecting the market growth.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC972
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the growing digitization and surge in data generated by IoT devices. In addition, many organizations now rely on energy management systems to optimize the energy resources for their operations because of the region’s increasing energy needs and high carbon footprint. The rapid industrialization, rebates, and tax incentives of governments in various countries, especially in China and India, are forecast to drive market sales in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global energy management system market are:
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- C3 AI Energy Management
- Delta Electronics, Incorporated
- DEXMA Energy Intelligence
- General Electric company
- Gridpoint Systems
- Honeywell International Incorporated
- Johnson controls international plc
- Schneider Electric
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global energy management system market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Solution
- Service
Segmentation based on Type
- Home Energy Management Systems
- Building Energy Management Systems
- Industrial Energy Management Systems
Segmentation based on Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Segmentation based on End-User
- Energy and Utilities
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC972
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC972
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/