Contrast Injector Systems Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Bracco Imaging S.p.A, GE Healthcare

The global contrast injector systems market size was US$ 811.48 million in 2021. The global contrast injector systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 1542.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A contrast injector system creates visual illusions of the interior of the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders using contrast media. Computable tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography are key imaging methods. Comparatively to traditional image processing, contrast media improve the visibility of structures or fluids in the body. For instance, they can use to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract. These systems contain various components such as injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Consumables include injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables, while accessories include hand switch, extension cable, faceplate assembly, pressure jacket, syringe assembly, heater blanket assembly, and coiled hand switch bracket.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors fueling the global market growth include a rise in imaging procedures and a surge in incidences of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart diseases, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Among the factors driving the global market include the growing geriatric population because the elderly population are prone to get chronic diseases.

The high costs of contrast injector systems and the high risks associated with these systems may slow down the overall market growth.

Rising healthcare expenditures and the outbreak of complex diseases in developing countries are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global contrast injector system market. The decrease in geriatric patient visits to hospitals and clinics for numerous chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia is due to the rising fear of COVID-19. Furthermore, because these patients are more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection, the number of patients undergoing computerized tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans has decreased, resulting in a decrease in demand for contrast injector system goods.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the contrast injector systems industry in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising research activities for contrast injector systems in North America. In addition, well-established healthcare facilities, recent technological advances, and increased awareness of contrast injectors lead to increased demand for the early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Thus, these factors are fueling regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global contrast injector systems market are:

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

Guerbet Group

MEDTRON AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Limited

Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Limited

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Limited

Vivid Imaging

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global contrast injector systems market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Consumables

Injector Systems

Accessories

Segmentation based on Application

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Segmentation based on End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostics centers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC971

