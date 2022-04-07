Contrast Injector Systems Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Bracco Imaging S.p.A, GE Healthcare

The global contrast injector systems market size was US$ 811.48 million in 2021. The global contrast injector systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 1542.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A contrast injector system creates visual illusions of the interior of the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders using contrast media. Computable tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography are key imaging methods. Comparatively to traditional image processing, contrast media improve the visibility of structures or fluids in the body. For instance, they can use to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract. These systems contain various components such as injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Consumables include injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables, while accessories include hand switch, extension cable, faceplate assembly, pressure jacket, syringe assembly, heater blanket assembly, and coiled hand switch bracket.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Factors fueling the global market growth include a rise in imaging procedures and a surge in incidences of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart diseases, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.
- Among the factors driving the global market include the growing geriatric population because the elderly population are prone to get chronic diseases.
- The high costs of contrast injector systems and the high risks associated with these systems may slow down the overall market growth.
- Rising healthcare expenditures and the outbreak of complex diseases in developing countries are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global contrast injector system market. The decrease in geriatric patient visits to hospitals and clinics for numerous chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia is due to the rising fear of COVID-19. Furthermore, because these patients are more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection, the number of patients undergoing computerized tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans has decreased, resulting in a decrease in demand for contrast injector system goods.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the contrast injector systems industry in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising research activities for contrast injector systems in North America. In addition, well-established healthcare facilities, recent technological advances, and increased awareness of contrast injectors lead to increased demand for the early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Thus, these factors are fueling regional market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global contrast injector systems market are:
- Bracco Imaging S.p.A
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Guerbet Group
- MEDTRON AG
- Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
- GE Healthcare
- Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Limited
- Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Limited
- Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Limited
- Vivid Imaging
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global contrast injector systems market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Consumables
- Injector Systems
- Accessories
Segmentation based on Application
- Radiology
- Interventional Radiology
- Interventional Cardiology
Segmentation based on End-User
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics centers
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
