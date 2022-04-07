Commercial Avionics Systems Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | BAE Systems PLC, General Electric, Thales Group

The global commercial avionics systems market size was US$ 34.65 billion in 2021. The global commercial avionics systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 55.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Health monitoring systems, flight management, flight control, navigation and surveillance systems, electrical and emergency systems, communication, and systems electronics are all part of a commercial avionics system. It also includes self-contained computer control components or electronic devices that receive input from engine controls or flight control surfaces and output to flight management systems. From pre-engine start or take-off to engine shut-down or landing, flight management systems use multi-purpose performance, navigation, and aircraft operations computers to offer virtual information and operating synergy among closed and open flights components.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing number of aircraft deliveries, the growing emerging economies, the rising demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) services, and the growing need for real-time data.
- Cyberattacks and the regulatory framework may slow down the overall market growth.
- The development of advanced avionics systems for NextGen aircraft, the growing adoption of low-cost carriers (LCC) in developing countries, and the expansion of commercial aviation networks is forecast to present growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic caused governments worldwide to implement a strict lockdown, which resulted in a ban on the import/export of raw materials. This lowered the availability of important raw materials required for commercial avionics systems. A nationwide lockdown forced some drone manufacturers to close their operations. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted activities and initiatives regarding the development of modern commercial aviation systems worldwide. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted global market growth.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the market in 2021. The aerospace industry in the region is growing, with a strong support system based on a robust aviation base. The increase in air traffic has prompted regional and international airlines in the region to procure several aircraft. Boeing is one of the major aircraft OEMs based in the United States, generating a large demand for avionics systems. A range of factors, including the availability of raw materials, political stability, and low production costs, have contributed to the establishment of new aerospace manufacturing facilities in the region. In addition, changes in aviation fuel prices have started a rise in demand for fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial avionics system market are:
- BAE Systems PLC
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Incorporated
- L3 Harris Technologies
- Meggitt PLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Thales Group
- Universal Avionics Systems Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global commercial avionics system market segmentation focuses on Aircraft Type, Sub System, Fit, and Region.
Segmentation based on Aircraft Type
- Narrow Body
- Wide Body
- Regional & Business Jet
- Freighter
Segmentation based on Sub System
- Flight management and control
- Health monitoring
- Electrical and emergency
- Communication navigation and surveillance
- Others
Segmentation based on Fit
- Retrofit
- Forward Fit
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
