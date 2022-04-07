Commercial Avionics Systems Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | BAE Systems PLC, General Electric, Thales Group

The global commercial avionics systems market size was US$ 34.65 billion in 2021. The global commercial avionics systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 55.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Health monitoring systems, flight management, flight control, navigation and surveillance systems, electrical and emergency systems, communication, and systems electronics are all part of a commercial avionics system. It also includes self-contained computer control components or electronic devices that receive input from engine controls or flight control surfaces and output to flight management systems. From pre-engine start or take-off to engine shut-down or landing, flight management systems use multi-purpose performance, navigation, and aircraft operations computers to offer virtual information and operating synergy among closed and open flights components.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing number of aircraft deliveries, the growing emerging economies, the rising demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) services, and the growing need for real-time data.

Cyberattacks and the regulatory framework may slow down the overall market growth.

The development of advanced avionics systems for NextGen aircraft, the growing adoption of low-cost carriers (LCC) in developing countries, and the expansion of commercial aviation networks is forecast to present growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused governments worldwide to implement a strict lockdown, which resulted in a ban on the import/export of raw materials. This lowered the availability of important raw materials required for commercial avionics systems. A nationwide lockdown forced some drone manufacturers to close their operations. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted activities and initiatives regarding the development of modern commercial aviation systems worldwide. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market in 2021. The aerospace industry in the region is growing, with a strong support system based on a robust aviation base. The increase in air traffic has prompted regional and international airlines in the region to procure several aircraft. Boeing is one of the major aircraft OEMs based in the United States, generating a large demand for avionics systems. A range of factors, including the availability of raw materials, political stability, and low production costs, have contributed to the establishment of new aerospace manufacturing facilities in the region. In addition, changes in aviation fuel prices have started a rise in demand for fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial avionics system market are:

BAE Systems PLC

General Electric

Honeywell International Incorporated

L3 Harris Technologies

Meggitt PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales Group

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global commercial avionics system market segmentation focuses on Aircraft Type, Sub System, Fit, and Region.

Segmentation based on Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Regional & Business Jet

Freighter

Segmentation based on Sub System

Flight management and control

Health monitoring

Electrical and emergency

Communication navigation and surveillance

Others

Segmentation based on Fit

Retrofit

Forward Fit

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

