Nose Reconstruction Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Allergan, Implantech, Stryker

The global nose reconstruction market size was US$ 3.51 billion in 2021. The global nose reconstruction market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Nose reconstruction is a surgical process through which shape, size, or position can change in order to improve the person’s beauty. The other name for nose reconstruction is rhinoplasty. There are two main types of nose reconstruction surgeries: open rhinoplasty and closed rhinoplasty. Rhinoplasty involves changing the size, shape, and proportions of a person’s nose. An injury can cause deformities, a birth defect can correct, or breathing problems can improve by this procedure.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global nose reconstruction market include increasing cases of road accidents, the existence of congenital nasal deformities, and rising healthcare expenses.

Rising advancements for nose reconstruction surgeries and an increase in the number of R&D activities for new nose reconstruction instruments are fueling the global market growth.

The growing use of innovative products such as 3D integrated piezotome, surgical intraoperative navigation, and a new type of ultrasound technology for nose rhinoplasty are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The cost of these surgeries is high, which may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. In response to a decline in the number of surgeries worldwide, limited resources and capacities (such as hospital beds and patient care professionals) were allocated to COVID-19 patient care. There was a decline in the number of patients undergoing nose reconstruction surgery. In addition, these patients were at higher risk for COVID-19 infection due to the transfer of the virus through surgical equipment. Therefore, there was a decline in the demand for nose reconstruction products worldwide.

Regional Insights

North America garnered the largest share in the market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its market share during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing road accidents, the existence of leading players, well-structured hospital infrastructure, and existing prominent cosmetic surgeons.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. It is likely due to rising income levels, increased physical attributes, and widespread medical tourism resulting from the low treatment costs and better health care in the area.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global nose reconstruction market are:

Allergan

Sientra, Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Incorporated

Medartis

Implantech

TMJ Concepts, Nagor Limited

KLS Martin LP

Spirox, Incorporated

Stryker

Surgiform Technologies LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global nose reconstruction market segmentation focuses on Type, Treatment, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

Segmentation based on Treatment

Augmentation

Reduction

Revision

Filler

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Plastic Surgery Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

