Certificate Authority Market is Going to Actalis S.p.A., Certum, Entrust Corporation, SwissSign Group 

The global certificate authority market size was US$ 127.54 million in 2021. The global certificate authority market size is forecast to reach US$ 358.83 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The certificate authority (CA), occasionally known as a certification authority, acts to authenticate the identities of individuals, organizations, and websites (for example, websites, email addresses, and companies). The electronic documents known as digital certificates bind them to cryptographic keys. The purpose of a digital certificate is to authenticate an entity’s identity by serving as a credential that validates that entity’s identity. The use of encryption for secure communication over insecure networks, such as the Internet. The integrity of documents signed with the certificate so that they cannot be altered by a third party while in transit.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- There are several factors driving the global certification authority market, such as the increased awareness of safe web access among internet consumers, the adoption of IoT trends, and an increase in trust among the growing online consumer base.
- Growing e-commerce enterprises, rising digitalization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, and increasing use of online documents are factors fueling the global market growth.
- Running a private certificate authority or relying on self-signed certificates may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth. Cybercriminals took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to launch Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) phishing attacks. In order to scam individuals, they used social engineering techniques to lure people into scamming websites with everything from fake news to remedies. Furthermore, the certificate authority market played a vital role in ensuring that the products and services offered, especially in the healthcare sector, meet the fundamental requirements.
Regional Insights
North America garnered the largest market share in 2021. The primary market drivers are the rising importance of certificate authority traders, investments and developments, and a stringent regulatory climate.
The Asia Pacific is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. As a result of an increase in the number of online businesses, rapid digitalization, and wide adoption of the internet of things (IoT). Globally, Chinese mobile providers lead the way in integrating IoT solutions. Increasing malware and file-based attacks, increased concerns about data loss, a surge in IoT and cloud capabilities, and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements are driving growth in the Asia Pacific market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global certificate authority market are:
- Actalis S.p.A.
- Certum
- Digicert, Incorporated
- Entrust Corporation
- GlobalSign
- GoDaddy Incorporated
- HARICA
- IdenTrust, Incorporated
- Let’s Encrypt
- Netlock Kft.
- SSL.Com
- SwissSign Group
- Trustwave Holdings
- WISeKey
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global certificate authority market segmentation focuses on Certificate, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Certificate
- SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)
- Secure Email
- Code Signing
- Authentication
Segmentation based on Services
- Support Services
- Implementation and Integration Services
- Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Services
Segmentation based on Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
Segmentation based on Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail & eCommerce
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- IT & Telecom
- Travel & Hospitality
- Education
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
