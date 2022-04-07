Epigenetics Market is Going to Boom with Abcam Plc., Merck Millipore, Zymo Research

The global epigenetics market size was US$ 1.14 billion in 2021. The global epigenetics market size is forecast to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Epigenetics is a field of genetics that examines cellular and physiological feature changes produced by environmental or environmental variables that switch genes on and off and alter the cellular capacity to read genes without being influenced by genotype changes. Although the underlying DNA or RNA sequence stays unchanged, epigenetics produces changes in an organism’s phenotype rather than genotype. Because epigenetic modifications are dynamic and change in response to environmental stimuli, they are vital for development.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising incidence of cancer, increasing funding and support for R&D, the growth of collaborations between academics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the increasing application of epigenetics to non-oncology disorders are driving the global market.

Standardization worries over epigenetics-based diagnostics and a lack of skilled professionals may slow down the overall market growth.

Increasing the use of epigenetics for non-oncology applications and expanding the patient pool for customized medicine are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. Many clinics and hospitals worldwide have reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, non-essential procedures faced a backlog. However, in order to develop vaccines and therapies that directly target a virus’s replicating mechanisms, researchers have begun to grasp how epigenetics may limit viral multiplication. As a result, the epigenetics business benefited from an increase in the number of epigenetic researchers and increased knowledge of epigenetic medications for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest epigenetics market size in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. As a result of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the broad availability of advanced epigenetics products, the existence of prominent players, and the presence of trained medical professionals.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the rising awareness related to epigenetics, a surge in penetration of key players in emerging countries, and expansion in infrastructure for research and clinical settings. Thus, these factors are fueling the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global epigenetics market are:

Abcam Plc.

Active Motif, Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Incorporated

Hologic Incorporated

Illumina Incorporated

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer, Incorporated

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Zymo Research

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global epigenetics market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Reagents

Enzymes

Instruments

Kits

Segmentation based on Application

Oncology

Non-Oncology

Segmentation based on End-User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

