Smart Transportation Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Incorporated

The global smart transportation market size was US$ 106.5 billion in 2021. The global smart transportation market size is forecast to reach US$ 252 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC964

Smart transportation, often known as intelligent transportation, is a type of modern transportation infrastructure that strives to provide novel traffic and transportation management services. It can use for parking management and guiding, passenger information, and traffic management, among other things. Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are cutting-edge applications that deliver cutting-edge transportation and traffic management services. Using technology like automobile navigation, traffic signal control systems, speed cameras, and other real-time data and computational technologies allows numerous users to be more coordinated and informed. Infrastructure upgrades, legislative requirements for sustainable fuels for public transportation vehicles, and the deployment of systems to efficiently supply mobility services to ever-expanding cities are all ways to attain this smart transportation information.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include a rise in demand for efficient transportation networks worldwide, government initiatives for the expansion & promotion of green fuels, and rising demand due to an increase in road safety & traffic congestion problems.

Some of the primary factors expected to support the market’s growth include the increase in the use of smart transportation systems in railroads and the rising utilization of cloud services in transportation.

High capital investments, massive database requirements for the road network, and a lack of standardized and uniform technologies may slow down the overall market growth.

The adoption of parking management systems and investments in emerging smart city ideas is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on all markets and caused a serious impact on the transportation industry. The transportation business has suffered a significant loss due to most governments adopting isolation policies. Governments in many regions declared total lockdown and temporary industry shutdowns, resulting in border restrictions that hampered the movement of transportation and logistics services. Toll and fare collections have been discontinued in nations like China and the United States. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC964

Regional Insights

Europe is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result, Western European countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, have well-developed transportation infrastructure, and numerous regional transportation operators are implementing advanced smart transportation systems. European countries have made significant investments in rail infrastructure upgrading and upgrades. Large-scale, cross-border trade and passenger traffic have increased in Europe due to social and trade agreements among European Union (EU) nations. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart transportation market are:

Accenture plc

Alstom SA

MSR Traffic GmbH

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom International

Cisco Systems Incorporated

Cubic Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Iteris, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global smart transportation market segmentation focuses on Transportation Type, Solution, Services, and Region.

Segmentation based on Transportation Type

Maritime

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Segmentation based on Solution

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management and Guidance System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

Segmentation based on Services

Business

Professional

Cloud Services

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC964

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC964

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/