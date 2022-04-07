Sorting Machine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Allgaier Werke, CP Global, Satake Corporation

The global sorting machine market size was US$ 3.1 million in 2021. The global sorting machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC962

Factors Influencing the Market

The vital applications of the sorting machine in food and beverage, mining, pharmaceuticals, waste recycling, etc., will fuel the growth of the sorting machine market.

Rising emphasis on automation to expand production capacity will drive the sorting machine market forward.

Technological advancements in sorting machines are forecast to gain substantial traction in the coming years. For instance, Key Technologies, a U.S.-based company, unveiled its VERYX BioPrint Digital Sorter in October 2020. The sorter incorporates color cameras with NIR (Near Infrared) hyperspectral detection.

Increasing labour costs and implementation of stringent rules and regulations by governments to ensure food safety & security will upsurge the demand for automation. For instance, FSSAI (Food Safety & Standard Authority of India) enforced 27 new food quality standards set in 2018. Thus, such laws will benefit the global sorting machine market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic halted all industrial activities. As a result, it impeded the growth of the sorting machine market. Apart from that, other factors like stringent government regulations, supply chain disruptions, and limited corporate spending have been considerable challenges for the market.

On the contrary, the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has upsurged the demand for automation and minimal human interaction in these sectors. As a result, the global sorting machine market may witness considerable growth in the coming years.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC962

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the sorting machine market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing contribution of industries in the U.S. and Canada. Various end-use industries of sorting machines, such as retail, food and beverage, mining, etc., are focusing on automation. Thus, it will bring out various growth opportunities for the sorting machine market. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-quality food products is projected to benefit the market.

The Asia-Pacific sorting machine market is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR, owing to expanding industrialization and tremendously growing mining, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, the rising demand for expanding production capacity will also offer ample growth opportunities for the sorting machine market.

Competitors in the Market

Allgaier Werke

Aweta

BarcoVision

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Bühler Sortex

Cimbria Daewon GSE

Concept Engineers

CP Global

Daewon GSE

GREEFA

Key Technology

National Recovery Technologies

Raytec Vision

Satake Corporation

Sesotec

TOMRA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sorting machine market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Optical Sorter

Weight/gravity Sorter

Others

By End-User

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Waste Recycling

Mining

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC962

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC962

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/