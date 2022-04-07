Sorting Machine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Allgaier Werke, CP Global, Satake Corporation

The global sorting machine market size was US$ 3.1 million in 2021. The global sorting machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The vital applications of the sorting machine in food and beverage, mining, pharmaceuticals, waste recycling, etc., will fuel the growth of the sorting machine market.
- Rising emphasis on automation to expand production capacity will drive the sorting machine market forward.
- Technological advancements in sorting machines are forecast to gain substantial traction in the coming years. For instance, Key Technologies, a U.S.-based company, unveiled its VERYX BioPrint Digital Sorter in October 2020. The sorter incorporates color cameras with NIR (Near Infrared) hyperspectral detection.
- Increasing labour costs and implementation of stringent rules and regulations by governments to ensure food safety & security will upsurge the demand for automation. For instance, FSSAI (Food Safety & Standard Authority of India) enforced 27 new food quality standards set in 2018. Thus, such laws will benefit the global sorting machine market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic halted all industrial activities. As a result, it impeded the growth of the sorting machine market. Apart from that, other factors like stringent government regulations, supply chain disruptions, and limited corporate spending have been considerable challenges for the market.
On the contrary, the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has upsurged the demand for automation and minimal human interaction in these sectors. As a result, the global sorting machine market may witness considerable growth in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the sorting machine market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing contribution of industries in the U.S. and Canada. Various end-use industries of sorting machines, such as retail, food and beverage, mining, etc., are focusing on automation. Thus, it will bring out various growth opportunities for the sorting machine market. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-quality food products is projected to benefit the market.
The Asia-Pacific sorting machine market is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR, owing to expanding industrialization and tremendously growing mining, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, the rising demand for expanding production capacity will also offer ample growth opportunities for the sorting machine market.
Competitors in the Market
- Allgaier Werke
- Aweta
- BarcoVision
- BT-Wolfgang Binder
- Bühler Sortex
- Cimbria Daewon GSE
- Concept Engineers
- CP Global
- Daewon GSE
- GREEFA
- Key Technology
- National Recovery Technologies
- Raytec Vision
- Satake Corporation
- Sesotec
- TOMRA
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global sorting machine market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.
By Product
- Optical Sorter
- Weight/gravity Sorter
- Others
By End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Waste Recycling
- Mining
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
